Texas Rangers Classic Games From 2010 AL Championship Run to Air This Week

We may not have live baseball right now, but Texas Rangers fans are getting a chance to relive arguably the most memorable season in franchise history.

FOX Sports Southwest will broadcast the first six Rangers’ victories of the 2010 American League postseason, which culminated with the team's first AL pennant in franchise history. The only victory that is not scheduled to air this week is the Rangers' Game 6 victory over the New York Yankees.

This week's broadcasts will also include a 2010 ALDS Playoff Rewind hosted by broadcasters Tom Grieve, Emily Jones, Mark McLemore, and Dave Raymond. It will feature interviews with General Manager Jon Daniels, second baseman Ian Kinsler, and shortstop Elvis Andrus. The 2010 ALCS Playoff Rewind will air the week of April 27.

FOX Sports Southwest Broadcast Schedule: April 20-26

Monday, April 20

5:00 p.m.: Adrián Beltré Number Retirement Ceremony on June 8, 2019

6:00 p.m.: Michael Young Number Retirement Ceremony on August 31, 2019

6:30 p.m.: 2010 ALDS Game 1, October 6 at Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 5-1)

9:00 p.m.: 2010 ALDS Game 2, October 7 at Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 6-0)

11:30 p.m.: Adrián Beltré Number Retirement Ceremony on June 8, 2019

Tuesday, April 21

10:00 a.m.: 2010 ALDS Game 1, October 6 at Tampa Bay Rays (Rangers won, 5-1)

12:30 p.m.: 2010 ALDS Game 2, October 7 at Tampa Bay Rays (Rangers won, 6-0)

Thursday, April 23

7:00 p.m.: 2010 ALDS Game 5, October 12 at Tampa Bay Rays (Rangers won, 5-1)

9:30 p.m.: 2010 ALDS Playoff Rewind

10:00 p.m.: 2010 ALCS Game 2, October 16 vs. New York Yankees (Rangers won, 7-2)

Friday, April 24

9:30 a.m.: 2010 ALDS Game 5, October 12 at Tampa Bay Rays (Rangers won, 5-1)

12:00 p.m.: 2010 ALDS Playoff Rewind

12:30 p.m.: 2010 ALCS Game 2, October 16 vs. New York Yankees (Rangers won, 7-2)

Sunday, April 26

6:00 p.m.: 2010 ALCS Game 3, October 18 at New York Yankees (Rangers won, 8-0)

8:30 p.m.: 2010 ALCS Game 4, October 19 at New York Yankees (Rangers won, 10-3)

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app. All times listed are Central Standard Time.

105.3 The Fan Classic Game Broadcast

Saturday, April 25

6:00 p.m.: Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Golden Chick—September 23, 2016 at Oakland Athletics (Rangers won 3-0, clinch AL West Division title)

