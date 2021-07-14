Rangers Pitch In As Ohtani Leads AL To All-Star Game Win

Gallo's late-game presence, along with Garcia's, meant two Rangers in the same All-Star outfield for the first time

Adolis Garcia on Tuesday became the fourth Texas player to hit a double in an All-Star Game and he and Rangers teammates Joey Gallo and Kyle Gibson were on the winning side in the American League’s 5-2 win over the National League at Coors Field in Denver.

The AL won its eighth consecutive All-Star Game in large part due to Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had a two-run homer in the third inning and was named the All-Star Game MVP.

At 22 years old, Guerrero is the youngest player to win the award.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani batted leadoff for the AL and also was the starting pitcher, registering the win.

Gallo, who was eliminated early in the Home Run Derby on Monday night and now finds himself the subject of trade rumors, earned a walk in the eighth inning. His late-game presence, along with Garcia's, meant two Rangers in the same All-Star outfield for the first time. .

Rangers pitcher Gibson also participated as he allowed one hit in a scoreless third inning in which he threw 12 pitches.

READ MORE: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith vs. MLB's Shohei Ohtani: Which Star Needs The Interpreter? - FISH COLUMN

Gallo, who made his second All-Star Game appearance, has been a fan favorite almost since arriving in Arlington.His defense has improved dramatically throughout his time in the big leagues. So much so, he was awarded last year’s American League Gold Glove for his performance in right field.

READ MORE: Rangers MLB Draft Day Two Recap: Rounds 2-10

Recently, he has become known for his defensive prowess in the outfield just as a much as hitting home runs. But there are reports that Gallo is ‘very likely’ to be traded by the Rangers at the upcoming July 30 trade deadline.

Trade rumors are no stranger to Gallo, however, as his name has been linked to trades all season long. Some may think Gallo would want to play for a club that offers a better chance at a World Series opportunity.

READ MORE: 'No Second Guessing': Rangers Get Their Guy In Jack Leiter

But if you ask Gallo where he wants to be long-term, it’s with the Rangers:

"I haven't heard anything. Obviously, I would love to stay. I love Texas. I love playing for the Rangers. Hopefully, I'll be here a lot longer, but you'll have to get the more important, front office guys on the phone for an interview to ask them to see what they have to say. Unfortunately, it's not up to me, but obviously, I'd love to play in Texas for a long time." - Joey Gallo on 105.3 The Fan