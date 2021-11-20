Rangers History Today: Adrián Beltré Retires

On this date in franchise history, Texas Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré announced his retirement.

The moment came on Nov. 20, 2018, as Beltré called it quits after a long, productive career that placed him among the best players in baseball history.

Beltré broke in with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a 19-year old infielder in 1998 and played for a total of 21 seasons. He found his first taste of national recognition in his last season in LA in 2004, as he hit 48 home runs and finished second in National League MVP voting, even though he wasn’t selected an All-Star.

After that, Beltré spent the next five seasons with the Seattle Mariners as he started to enter the prime of his career, earning a pair of Gold Gloves in 2008 and 2009. He played one season in Boston in 2010, where he finally made it to his first All-Star game at age 31.

But, with the Rangers from 2011-18, his career seemed to hit a zenith. Joining a franchise that has just reached the World Series, Beltré only added to their arsenal, hitting .296 with 32 home runs and 105 RBI in his first season. He went back to the All-Star Game, finished 15th in MVP voting and won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award.

For the next five seasons, Beltré would either go to an All-Star Game, finish in the Top 15 in MVP voting (including a third-place finish in 2012), win a Gold Glove or win a Silver Slugger award. In many cases, he did more than one thing.

Beltré finished his career with the Rangers with a .304 batting average, 199 home runs and 699 RBI. For his 21-year career, Beltré finished in elite company with 3,166 career hits, along with 477 home runs and 1,707 RBI.

The Rangers retired his jersey and inducted him into their Hall of Fame. Beltré will be eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024.

Also on this date …

Nov. 20, 1974: Jeff Burroughs becomes the first Ranger to win the American League MVP award. He hit .301 with 25 home runs and a league-leading 118 RBI as the Rangers finished second in the American League West under Billy Martin. Burroughs finished ahead of Joe Rudi, Sal Bando and Reggie Jackson, all of whom played for Oakland.

Nov. 20, 2013: The Texas Rangers shook the foundation of their fan base by trading second baseman Ian Kinsler to the Detroit Tigers for first baseman Prince Fielder.

