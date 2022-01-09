Rangers History Today: Pair of Texas Aces Elected to Hall of Fame

On this date in baseball history, former Texas Rangers pitchers Ferguson Jenkins and Gaylord Perry were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jenkins and Perry became the first two players to wear a Rangers uniform to reach the Hall of Fame, though both wore different caps on their induction plaques. Jenkins wore his Chicago Cubs hat, while Perry settled on the San Francisco Giants.

Jenkins played for the Rangers from 1974-75, and again from 1978-81. He became the franchise’s first 20-game winner in 1974, during which he was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year and finished second in AL Cy Young voting. That season, Jenkins led the Rangers with 25 wins, 328 innings pitched and 29 complete games, all of which were new team records. In his career with the Rangers, he went 93-72 with a 3.56 ERA in 197 starts, throwing 90 complete games and 17 shutouts. He struck out 895 batters and walked 315.

For his career, Jenkins went 284-226 with a 3.34 ERA, 267 complete games, 49 shutouts, 3,192 strikeouts and 997 walks. He also played for Philadelphia and Boston. He won the National League Cy Young in 1971 with the Cubs.

Perry played 22 seasons and spent time with San Francisco, Cleveland, Texas, San Diego, the New York Yankees, Atlanta, Seattle, and Kansas City. With the Rangers from 1975-77, along with 1980, Perry went 48-43 with a 3.26 ERA, 55 complete games, 12 shutouts, 575 strikeouts, and 190 walks. At the time of his election, his ERA with the Rangers was the second-lowest in club history.

For his career, Perry went 314-265 with a 3.10 ERA, 303 complete games, 50 shutouts, 3,354 strikeouts, and 1,379 walks. Perry won 20 games in a season five times and was one of a handful of pitchers to win 100 games in each league.

