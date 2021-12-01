Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rangers History Today: Reunion With Rafael Palmeiro

    On this day, one of the best sluggers in Rangers history returned to Arlington on a five-year contract.
    Author:

    On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers re-signed first baseman Rafael Palmeiro after moving on from Will Clark.

    The date was Dec. 1, 1998, and the Rangers re-acquired Palmeiro five years after the Rangers decided to move on from him and signed Clark to a five-year contract. Clark played first base for the Rangers from 1994-98. Palmeiro moved on and signed with the Baltimore Orioles, where he too signed a five-year contract.

    The ironic thing, of course, is that while Palmeiro replaced Clark with the Rangers, Clark ended up replacing Palmeiro with the Orioles in 1999.

    Plus, Palmeiro seemed to really want to come back to Texas. He reportedly had more money offered from the Orioles and Palmeiro went around his agent to sign a five-year, $45 million deal with the Rangers, which really worked out for both parties. Palmeiro’s second five-year stint included 214 home runs (including his 500th career home run), 608 RBI and a .284 batting average.

    Clark, already fighting a myriad of injuries, was out of baseball by the end of the 2000 season.

    Recommended Articles

    August 11, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers former player Rafael Palmeiro waves to fans during introductions of the Rangers 40th anniversary all time team before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Rangers History Today: Reunion With Rafael Palmeiro

    On this day, one of the best sluggers in Rangers history returned to Arlington on a five-year contract.

    26 seconds ago
    Jul 31, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Rangers Officially Sign Kole Calhoun, Non-Tender Three Players

    The Texas Rangers created room on their 40-man roster for their free agent haul ahead of Tuesday's tender deadline.

    10 hours ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) waits on deck against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    After Spending Over Half a Billion Dollars, Do The Rangers Have an Encore?

    It's been an offseason like none other in baseball history, and the Texas Rangers still may not be done.

    22 hours ago

    The signing also came nearly 10 years to the day that the Rangers first acquired Palmeiro. Back in 1988, at baseball’s Winter Meetings, the Rangers sent Paul Kilgus, Mitch Williams and Steve Wilson, along with infielder Curtis Wilkerson, and two minor league players to be named later to the Chicago Cubs to acquire Rafael Palmeiro and pitcher Jamie Moyer.

    Also on this date …

    Dec. 1, 1979: Rangers third baseman Buddy Bell wins his first Gold Glove. Bell would win six in a row as the best fielding third baseman in the American League.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    August 11, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers former player Rafael Palmeiro waves to fans during introductions of the Rangers 40th anniversary all time team before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: Reunion With Rafael Palmeiro

    26 seconds ago
    Jul 31, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers Officially Sign Kole Calhoun, Non-Tender Three Players

    10 hours ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) waits on deck against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    After Spending Over Half a Billion Dollars, Do The Rangers Have an Encore?

    22 hours ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Rangers To Sign Corey Seager To Franchise-Record Contract

    Nov 29, 2021
    Corey Seager / Trevor Story
    News

    Sources: Rangers Making Push For Seager, Story

    Nov 29, 2021
    Oct 1, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers To Sign Jon Gray To Four-Year Contract

    Nov 28, 2021
    Sep 20, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien (10) waits on deck to bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Rangers To Sign Marcus Semien To Seven-Year Contract

    Nov 28, 2021
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    Nov 28, 2021
    Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

    Nov 27, 2021