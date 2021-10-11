    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rangers History Today: Buck Showalter Takes Over As Manager

    The Texas Rangers were shopping for a new manager in 2002 and hired one whose claim to fame was paving the way for other managers to win the World Series.
    Author:

    On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers hired Buck Showalter as the team’s manager.

    Showalter’s hiring came on Oct. 11, 2002, as the Rangers were coming off a losing season. In mid-2001, Johnny Oates resigned as manager and Jerry Narron took over. Narron remained as the manager in 2002 until he was fired at the end of the season.

    At the time, Showalter had twice been the manager before the manager that took a team to a World Series title. Showalter managed the New York Yankees from 1992-95. After leading the Yankees to the postseason in 1995, he resigned after then-Yankees owner George Steinbrenner offered Showalter a new two-year contract, but demanded that Showalter fire his hitting coach, Rick Down. Steinbrenner’s next hire, Joe Torre, led the Yankees to a world championship the following season.

    Showalter then led the expansion Arizona Diamondbacks from 1998-2000 before he was fired. The next year, his replacement, Bob Brenly, led the D-Backs to a world championship against Showalter’s other former employer, the Yankees.

    Recommended Articles

    Sep 17, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter (26) calls for the umpire during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Rangers History Today: Showalter Takes Over

    The Texas Rangers were shopping for a new manager in 2002 and hired one whose claim to fame was paving the way for other managers to win the World Series.

    just now
    Sep 20, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) hits an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Rangers 2022 Payroll: MLBTR's Arbitration Projections

    MLB Trade Rumors has released their salary arbitration projections for 2022. Here's a deep dive into how these numbers could impact the Texas Rangers and their offseason plans.

    3 hours ago
    Nelson Cruz / Texas Rangers / Grand Slam
    Play

    Rangers History Today: Doug Melvin Hired As GM, Cruz's Walk-Off Grand Slam

    The Texas Rangers reset their direction on this day, as ownership hired a new general manager away from the Baltimore Orioles.

    Oct 10, 2021

    He managed four years with the Rangers, compiling a 319-329 record. He never led the Rangers back to the postseason, but somehow won a manager of the year award in 2004. After leaving the Rangers, he went back to television and eventually took another stab at managing in Baltimore. In Baltimore, he wore No. 26 in tribute to former Orioles and Rangers manager Johnny Oates.

    Also on this date …

    Oct. 11, 2011: The Rangers went to Comerica Park in Detroit for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, losing, 5-2. Texas had a 2-0 lead in the series entering the game. The Rangers took an early 1-0 lead on three straight hits, but the Tigers escaped and eventually took the lead and controlled the contest.

    Oct. 11, 2015: Sitting on a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series, the Rangers returned home to try and close the series out against the Toronto Blue Jays. But, Toronto bounced back with a 5-1 win in Game 3. The Blue Jays had a 5-0 lead after six innings before the Rangers scored their only run of the game in the seventh.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

    Sep 17, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter (26) calls for the umpire during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: Showalter Takes Over

    just now
    Sep 20, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) hits an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers 2022 Payroll: MLBTR's Arbitration Projections

    3 hours ago
    Nelson Cruz / Texas Rangers / Grand Slam
    News

    Rangers History Today: Doug Melvin Hired As GM, Cruz's Walk-Off Grand Slam

    Oct 10, 2021
    Jul 22, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (20) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park.
    News

    Rangers Roster Moves: Three Players Elect Free Agency

    Oct 10, 2021
    Texas Rangers / Toronto Blue Jays / Cole Hamels
    News

    Rangers History Today: A 14-Inning Win in the ALDS

    Oct 9, 2021
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    News

    Rangers 2022 Roster Projection 2.0.2: Two Free Agent Signings Deepen Pitching Staff

    Oct 8, 2021
    Nelson Cruz of the Texas Rangers hits a home run in the American League Championship Series against the Detroit Tigers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    News

    Rangers History Today: Texas Outlasts Tigers in ALCS Game 1

    Oct 8, 2021
    Aug 15, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
    News

    Where Rangers Prospects Will Get Taste of 'Baseball Time in Texas'

    Oct 7, 2021
    Aug 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and pitching coach Doug Mathis (71) and bench coach Don Wakamatsu (22) watch play in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Inside Rangers Coaching Changes: "We Needed a New Voice"

    Oct 7, 2021