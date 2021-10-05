Rangers History Today: Jon Daniels Becomes General Manager

The Rangers got a new general manager on this date, and at the time he was the youngest GM in Major League Baseball.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the team elevated Jon Daniels to the role of general manager.

On October 4, 2005, John Hart, then the team’s general manager, stepped aside and moved into a senior advisory role to make room for his assistant general manager, Daniels, to make the move to the lead chair. At the time, Daniels became the youngest general manager in Major League history, as he was just 28 years old.

Daniels ushered in an era greatness for the Rangers as general manager. By 2010, he had built the Rangers into one of the best organizations in baseball, with high-end prospects in the minor leagues and All-Star talent at the Major League level. He presided over the Rangers’ 2010 and 2011 World Series trips and helped keep the Rangers in the postseason hunt for several seasons after that. In 2010, he was Baseball America’s Executive of the Year.

Before the 2021 season, Daniels named Chris Young general manager, but maintained his responsibilities as president of baseball operations.

Also on this date …

October 4, 1972: The managerial tenure of Ted Williams came to an end, as the Rangers lost to Kansas City, 4-0. Williams retired after the season and was replaced by Whitey Herzog.

October 4, 1996: The Rangers lost Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series to the New York Yankees, 3-2. It was the first postseason game played at The Ballpark in Arlington. The Rangers held the lead going into the ninth inning of the game, trying to take a 2-1 series lead. But, in the ninth inning, back-to-back singles by Derek Jeter and Tim Raines chased Rangers starter Ken Hill from the game. Mariano Duncan’s 2-RBI single drive home Jeter and Raines and gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead. The Rangers had the tying run at third base in the bottom of the night, but stranded it, as Yankees closer — and eventual Rangers closer — John Wetteland got the final out. Juan Gonzalez homered for the Rangers, homering in his third straight game of the series.

October 4, 2006: The Rangers fired Buck Showalter as manager. Showalter left the Rangers after four seasons with a 319-329 record. He never led the Rangers to the postseason.

October 4, 2011: The Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3, in Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series, clinching a berth in the American League Championship Series for the second straight year. Adrián Beltré hit three home runs in the game, becoming just the seventh player to accomplish that feat.

October 4, 2015: Cole Hamels pitches a three-hit complete game against the Los Angeles Angels, leading the Rangers to a 9-2 win and their sixth American League West crown.

