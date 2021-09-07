Rangers History Today: Sheldon Plays All Nine Positions In One Game

On this day, Johnny Oates pulled a bit of a stunt and let his journeyman infielder play every position in a single game.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Scott Sheldon did something few Major League players have ever done in a 13-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

On September 6, 2000, the Rangers were in the Windy City winding down a season in which they would fail to defend their 1999 American League West title. The White Sox took the game out of the Rangers’ hands early, going up 10-1 after two innings, as Rangers starter Rick Helling gave up seven runs and couldn’t get out of the first inning. His immediate relief, Brian Sikorski, did no better, giving up five runs, but at least it was over the course of more than four innings.

By that point, the game was basically over, and manager Johnny Oates decided to have some fun. In the Associated Press story the following day, Oates mentioned that he had played Sheldon at eight different positions in a single game during spring training. Well, on that night, Oates decided to let Sheldon go for all nine positions in a single game, even though he didn’t start the game.

In the fourth inning, Oates put Sheldon in the game at catcher, replacing Bill Haselman. From there, Shelton played first base in the fifth inning, and then shuttled from second base to shortstop in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Shelton played right field and then center field. Then, in the eighth, he played left field, pitcher and third base. Sheldon even struck out the only batter he faced, Jeff Liefer.

A stunt? Sure. Oates even told his Chicago counterpart, Charlie Manuel, what was happening. In fact, Oates said after the game that he intended to do that with Sheldon later in the season when the Rangers were at home. But the blowout to the White Sox presented a unique opportunity. Oates said he wanted to reward Sheldon for years of work just getting to the Majors.

Sheldon became just the third player to play all nine positions in a Major League game, behind Bert Campaneris of the Kansas City A's (September 8, 1965) and Cesar Tovar of the Minnesota Twins (September 22, 1968).

This became Sheldon’s claim to fame, that’s for certain. Oates was a journeyman backup catcher who carved out an 11-year career, so he probably felt a kinship with Sheldon.

Sheldon played five MLB seasons, had 285 official at-bats and hit eight home runs. But he’ll always have that footnote.

Also on this date …

September 6, 1990: Pitcher Bobby Witt won his 12th straight game, breaking the team’s record for consecutive victories of 11, which belonged to Ferguson Jenkins.

