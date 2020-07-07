Texas Rangers to Host Rockies on Opening Day at Globe Life Field; 2020 Schedule Announced

ARLINGTON, Texas — The 2020 Texas Rangers 60-game schedule has been officially announced.

The Rangers will open the season hosting the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field on July 24. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. CST. Texas will also host Colorado for two exhibition games on July 21 and 22 at 7:05 p.m. CST.

Here is the full Texas Rangers schedule:

The Rangers' 60-game schedule consists of 40 games against the rest of the AL West (10 games per opponent) and 20 games against the NL West. Here's a breakdown of the Rangers schedule per each opponent:

AL West

Houston Astros: 10 games (4 home/6 road)

10 games (4 home/6 road) Los Angeles Angels: 10 games (6 home/4 road)

10 games (6 home/4 road) Oakland Athletics: 10 games (7 home/3 road)

10 games (7 home/3 road) Seattle Mariners: 10 games (3 home/7 road)

NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks: 4 games (2 home/2 road)

4 games (2 home/2 road) Colorado Rockies: 6 games (3 home/3 road)

6 games (3 home/3 road) Los Angeles Dodgers: 3 games at home

3 games at home San Diego Padres: 4 games (2 home/2 road)

4 games (2 home/2 road) San Francisco Giants: 3 games on road

While the Rangers will open and close their season at home, the schedule also has its disadvantages. The Rangers will play 21 games in the pacific time zone. They will also lead all of Major League Baseball in 14,706 miles traveled.

Per an agreement with Major League Baseball, the Rangers will play 8:05 p.m. CT weekday night home games versus teams in the Pacific time zone with those clubs starting weekday night home games against Texas at 6:05 p.m. PT/8:05 p.m. CT. These times are subject to change if fans are allowed to attend games at any point during the 2020 season.

Speaking of fans, current state regulations would allow the Rangers to host fans at Globe Life Field. However, fans will not be allowed to attend the two exhibition games against the Rockies nor the entire first homestand against Colorado and Arizona. Any notion of fans attending games in August or later is still being evaluated.

Down the stretch in September, the Rangers will play all 10 of their games against their state rival Houston Astros.

