Texas Rangers Spring Training: Leody Taveras is 'Definitely' a Major League Defender

Leody Taveras has been considered one of the Texas Rangers' top prospects since he was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2015. However, he has seen his position amongst the top prospects in baseball fluctuate throughout the years, as he has ascended the minor league ranks.

At just 21-years old, Taveras has been one of the youngest players at each level in the Minors, but it's rarely had an effect on his production. An elite defender in centerfield, Taveras has been able to maintain his position amongst the best prospects in baseball due to his speed and reputation as a Major League-ready defender.

"Yes, yes he is," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said when asked if Taveras was a Major League defender. "He's definitely a major league defender, especially in centerfield. He's a good defender, he's fast, he takes good routes, he has the ability to catch the ball on the run. He is just a complete outfielder."

What has held Taveras back from reaching his full potential unlike others in his age group such as Juan Soto, is his discipline at the plate and overall bat-to-ball skills. While he does make contact often with the ball, it occasionally is too weak and produces ground balls. Taveras has never hit for power, but the Rangers believe it is there.

"He makes a lot of contact, but some of it is weaker on the pull side," Woodward said. "He's got tremendous power. He hasn't really tapped into that yet, but we know it's there."

Taveras already has the elite defense needed to make it in the big leagues, now he has to find the next gear in his hitting game in order to make an impact at the MLB level. This spring will be about working with Taveras on his power, approach and discipline at the plate.

"We want him to be a little bit more in the middle of the zone and stay closed with his front side a little more to be able to drive it," Woodward said. "He's worked on it really hard – to keep that front side closed to allow that middle-of-the-field power...He's worked really hard to try to clean that up."

With Danny Santana and Nick Solak already penciled in at centerfield, Taveras will have to wait and develop just a bit longer before he can find his everyday role with the Rangers.

However, don't expect to see Taveras patrolling center field this spring with much regularity. Chris Woodward has given priority to getting Danny Santana and Nick Solak extra time at the position. Taveras will get work in the corner outfield spots until he's cut from the Major League roster in camp. The young speedster will likely begin his season with Double-A Frisco where he hit .265/.320/.375 in 65 games last season.

Defense alone won't propel Taveras to the Majors, but if the power and hard contact continue to develop, he very well could live up to the billing of being one of Texas' top prospects.

