Rangers Drop Series Opener At Angels

The Texas Rangers are 1-4 halfway through through their 10-game road trip.

The Texas Rangers dropped the opener of a three-game series 5-3 at the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Texas falls to 18-23 overall and 1-4 on its 10-game, 11-day road trip. The Rangers lost three of four over the weekend at the Houston Astros.

The Angels, second in the American League West, improved to 27-17. Los Angeles was swept by Texas last week in Arlington.

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

The Angels broke through in what turned out to be a disastrous fourth inning for Texas starter Dane Dunning. With runners at the corners and no outs, Luis Rengifo grounded out to first to score to score Jared Walsh for the game’s first run.

That opened the floodgates. A pair of singles by Brandon Marsh and Tyler Wade that didn’t get out of the infield, a throwing error by Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and a sacrifice fly from Andrew Velazquez helped three more runs cross the plate.

The 4-0 deficit after four innings was too much for Texas to overcome.

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Eli White
Dunning fell to 1-3 after lasting 6 1/3 innings and allowing five earned runs on 11 hits and one walk. The right-hander struck out eight and threw 98 pitches, 72 for strikes.

Noah Syndergaard (4-2) kept the Rangers off balance throughout his eight-inning stint. The Mansfield, Texas native gave up just four hits, racked up five strikeouts and excited with a 5-1 lead.

Jonah Heim, one of the surprises for Texas on the young season, put the Rangers on the board with a solo home run to lead off the eighth for his second hit of the night.

Mitch Garver homered with two outs in the ninth to spark a mini-rally. Kole Calhoun followed with a walked and Adolis Garcia doubled to cut the lead to 5-3.

The comeback ended there, as Heim struck out to end the game as the tying run at the plate.

The Rangers are 11-9 in May and aiming for their first winning month since June 2019.

The middle game of the series is Wednesday night at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Eli White
Jack Leiter
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Taylor Hearn
Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
