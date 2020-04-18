Reliving Texas Rangers Memories: Joey Gallo Goes Yard in MLB Debut

With no real baseball currently happening due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo is currently taking care of business on MLB The Show, hitting bombs left and right for the Rangers, cementing himself as the best baseball video gamer in the big leagues.

While Gallo becomes an even bigger star due to his video game exploits, I thought it'd be the proper time to take a look back at the start of Gallo's stardom on the field, flashing back to June 2, 2015 in a game at Globe Life Park in Arlington against the Chicago White Sox.

Gallo, making his MLB debut with future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre on the disabled list with a thumb injury, wasted no time introducing himself to Rangers faithful.

With his parents in the stands as two of the 27,558 fans in attendance, Gallo started off his MLB career with a bang, lashing a two-run single under the first baseman's glove in the bottom of the first inning off White Sox starter Jeff Samardzija, driving in Prince Fielder and Mitch Moreland to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

Gallo wasn't done though.

With Texas in front 4-2 in the bottom of the third inning, Gallo drilled a first-pitch fastball deep into the home run porch in right field for a two-run bomb, giving the Rangers a 6-2 lead. The Fox Sports Southwest TV cameras kept showing Gallo's mother and father celebrating in the first row behind the dugout.

On the radio call, Rangers play-by-play man Eric Nadel said "The legend of Joey Gallo is born at Globe Life Park!"

Gallo's bomb drove in Elvis Andrus. Shortly after the homer, Fielder can be seen telling Gallo to oblige the fans with a curtain call, the first of many for the superstar rookie.

The two-run shot helped lead Texas to a 15-2 drubbing of the White Sox.

The legend of Gallo continued to grow shortly after the home run, culminating on May 8, 2019 when Gallo became the first player in MLB history to hit 100 career home runs before 100 career singles.

