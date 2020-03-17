Inside The Rangers
Texas Rangers Part of MLB $30 Million Effort to Pay Ballpark Employees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers are joining the other 29 clubs in Major League Baseball in an effort to pay ballpark employees amid the coronavirus outbreak that has drastically delayed the start of the baseball season.

On Tuesday, the Rangers agreed to pledge $1 million to aid in covering lost wages and salaries of ballpark employees. Per a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan, each of the 30 clubs in Major League Baseball will donate $1 million, totaling a $30 million effort to help those employees who will suddenly be without jobs while the season is postponed. 

Additional details should be announced by the club soon. The Rangers' priority due to legal obligations have been taking care of their players and front office staff. There are a lot of moving parts in this very fluid situation that is still not even aged one week.

As Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein details in the featured video above, it is yet to be determined how third-party vendors will be paid amidst this crisis. There are many, many people who are missing work with no compensation throughout the country. 

The Texas Rangers have been partnered with Delaware North as their food, beverage, and retail provider since 1994, when Globe Life Park (née The Ballpark in Arlington) opened. The two parties just entered into a long-term contract in September of last year in preparation for the opening of Globe Life Field. There is no word yet whether or not those employees will be paid during this hiatus.

The good news for now is that teams are beginning their efforts in taking care of hourly employees that could have missed a significant amount of time without wages. Surely this only the first step as teams continue to address similar issues as the situation remains very fluid. 

