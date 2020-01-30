Inside The Rangers
Texas Rangers Notes: Winter Caravan, Spring Training Dates

Chris Halicke

The winter is officially wrapping up.

The Rangers have hosted their Winter Caravan all throughout January. Rangers players and coaches have made appearances at locations all around the metroplex to sign autographs and meet with fans. 

On Thursday night, the Rangers wrap up the Winter Caravan with final edition of Rangers Hot Stove at Texas Live!. Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun will be on hand to sign free autographs starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Miller Tavern on the first floor of Texas Live!.

105.3 The Fan, the flagship station of the Rangers, will broadcast live from 7:00-11:00 p.m. also in the Miller Tavern. Jared Sandler will host Rangers Hot Stove from 7:00-8:00 p.m. on the air. 

Free parking is available in Lot B and Lot J.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Dates

With the winter wrapping up, that means baseball season is right around the corner. Here are some key dates to note for the Rangers throughout the spring.

February 11th: Pitchers and catcher report to camp
February 12th: First pitchers and catchers official workout
February 16th: All players report to camp
February 17th: First official full team workout
February 21st: First spring training game against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium
March 21st: Final spring training game in Arizona against the Kansas City Royals
March 23rd: First exhibition game at Globe Life Field against the St. Louis Cardinals
March 24th: Rangers' futures game
March 26th: MLB Opening Day; Rangers face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA
March 31st: Rangers' home opener against the Los Angeles Angels – first regular season game at Globe Life Field

