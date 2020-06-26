Texas Rangers to Pay Weekly Stipend to Minor League Players Through At Least the End of July

The Texas Rangers have committed to pay their minor league players the $400 per week stipend through at least the end of July, according to a team source. In doing so, the Rangers join the majority of major league clubs that are committed to paying their minor leaguers past the end of June.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on clubs across Major League Baseball. Rangers executives took the initiative at the beginning of the shutdown by taking a 20 percent pay cut. Eventually, the financial stress inevitably forced the Rangers to implement pay reductions to their baseball operations employees as a result of financial loss.

The club's goal from the beginning of the shutdown has been avoiding layoffs and furloughs, which they have successfully done.

Rangers Notes

The club has decided to have their former home Globe Life Park host the taxi squad for the upcoming 2020 season. The Rangers hope to have the taxi squad use the facilities at brand new Globe Life Field while the major league team is on the road during the season.

The Rangers have agreed to terms with undrafted free agent catcher Jose Felix from Georgio Luperon High School for Math and Science (NY). This makes nine total undrafted free agent signings for the Rangers. According to a source, this is likely the final signing.

The Rangers 60-man roster will be announced early next week. All 30 clubs must submit their list to MLB by 3 p.m. CST on Sunday.

The Rangers' first official workout for training camp at Globe Life Field is scheduled for Friday, July 3.

Despite a story by MLB Trade Rumors, the Rangers have not released LHP Brian Flynn, according to a club source. Flynn has been informed he will not be on the 60-man roster.

