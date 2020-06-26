Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Texas Rangers to Pay Weekly Stipend to Minor League Players Through At Least the End of July

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers have committed to pay their minor league players the $400 per week stipend through at least the end of July, according to a team source. In doing so, the Rangers join the majority of major league clubs that are committed to paying their minor leaguers past the end of June. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on clubs across Major League Baseball. Rangers executives took the initiative at the beginning of the shutdown by taking a 20 percent pay cut. Eventually, the financial stress inevitably forced the Rangers to implement pay reductions to their baseball operations employees as a result of financial loss. 

The club's goal from the beginning of the shutdown has been avoiding layoffs and furloughs, which they have successfully done. 

Rangers Notes

  • The club has decided to have their former home Globe Life Park host the taxi squad for the upcoming 2020 season. The Rangers hope to have the taxi squad use the facilities at brand new Globe Life Field while the major league team is on the road during the season.
  • The Rangers have agreed to terms with undrafted free agent catcher Jose Felix from Georgio Luperon High School for Math and Science (NY). This makes nine total undrafted free agent signings for the Rangers. According to a source, this is likely the final signing.
  • The Rangers 60-man roster will be announced early next week. All 30 clubs must submit their list to MLB by 3 p.m. CST on Sunday.
  • The Rangers' first official workout for training camp at Globe Life Field is scheduled for Friday, July 3.
  • Despite a story by MLB Trade Rumors, the Rangers have not released LHP Brian Flynn, according to a club source. Flynn has been informed he will not be on the 60-man roster.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

As Texas Scales Back Regulations, the Rangers May Have to Wait to Host Fans at Globe Life Field

Rising COVID-19 cases, state regulations, and Major League Baseball may force the Rangers to put any plans of hosting fans on hold.

Chris Halicke

Woodward on Rangers' Urgency: "It's Like We're Entering August Tied for a Playoff Spot"

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward is preparing for a season that will resemble a pennant race more than a traditional six-month marathon.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Manager Chris Woodward Announces Lance Lynn as Opening Day Starter

Texas Rangers pitcher Lance Lynn will start on Opening Day in 2020.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers are Utilizing Space, Embracing Inconveniences to Combat COVID-19

The Texas Rangers plan to utilize the vast amount of space in Arlington to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they gear up for the 2020 season.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Facing Key Roster Decisions Ahead of Unique 2020 Season

The 2020 season will provide a number of challenges, making each roster decision all the more important.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Sign Third Round Pick Tekoah Roby and Fifth Round Pick Thomas Saggese

The Texas Rangers have agreed to terms with all five of their draft picks after signing their third and fifth round picks on Wednesday.

Chris Halicke

Play Ball! MLB, MLBPA Agree to Terms to Implement 2020 Regular Season

Major League Baseball announced the return of the 2020 regular season on Monday.

Chris Halicke

With the 2020 Season Nearly in Place, MLB Must Mend Its Relationship with Fans

If and when baseball gets underway in 2020, Major League Baseball must find a way to mend its relationship with their paying customers.

Chris Halicke

Report: Players Association Rejects MLB's 60-Game Proposal for 2020 Season

The Players Association voted 33-5 against the latest proposal from Major League Baseball, leaving the lifeblood of the season in the hands of commissioner Rob Manfred.

Chris Halicke

“He was the Best Coach I Ever Had." The Story Behind Jose Trevino's Emotional Father's Day Walk-Off Hit

Jose Trevino provided one of the highlights of the 2018 season with an emotional walk-off hit on Father's Day. Two years later, he tells the amazing story behind that hit.

Chris Halicke