Texas Rangers Promotions Schedule Announced for 2020 Season

Chris Halicke

Baseball time is Texas is rapidly approaching.

Individual tickets, except for the home opener on March 31st, go on sale Friday, March 6th at 9:00 AM CT. On Thursday, the team announced its promotions schedule for the inaugural season at Globe Life Field. 

The team's promotions schedule is highlighted with seven bobblehead nights, powder blue-themed giveaways for Sunday afternoon games, three "new park" giveaways, along with the traditional wearable giveaways like hats, replica jerseys, hoodies, shirts, etc.

There are also 12 scheduled post-game fireworks shows for this season. Ten are scheduled for Fridays and the other two on Saturdays in September. 

The seven bobbleheads include:

  • Joey Gallo - All-Star Game Bobblehead (June 13th)
  • 2010 World Series First Pitch Bobblehead (July 4th)
  • Shin-Soo Choo Leadoff Home Run Bobblehead (July 5th)
  • Adrian Beltre Legend Bobblehead (July 18th)
  • Mike Minor/Lance Lynn 200 Strikeout Dual Bobblehead (July 25th)
  • Corey Kluber Bobblehead (August 29th)
  • Elvis Andrus Stealing Home Bobblehead (September 11th)

There will also be a 2010 American League Champions Flag giveaway on June 14th. This upcoming season marks the tenth anniversary of the Rangers' first American League Pennant in franchise history.

The full promotions schedule is listed here:

IMG_0835

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Globe Life Field as the season rapidly approaches. The stadium is now 98 percent complete and will be finished up shortly. The Rangers also unveiled a Pudge Rodriguez statue this week to honor the Rangers legendary catcher.

WATCH the featured video above for Pudge's take on the new ballpark and its playing surface. 

