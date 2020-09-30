SI.com
Inside The Rangers
HomeGame DayProspectsNewsPodcasts
Search

Texas Rangers Co-Chairman Ray Davis Plans for Most of Furloughed Employees to Return January 1

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers co-chairman and managing partner Ray Davis plans for most of the furloughed employees to return by January 1, depending on the how circumstances play out regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The general plan is to bring back most of the furloughed employees and restore the salaries January 1," Davis said in a conference call with local reporters. "All of that could change based on the pandemic. Obviously, if we find out we can’t have fans in 2021, I don’t need people sitting here selling tickets, as an example. But the plan and the hope that most everybody comes back January 1.”

The 2020 season did not play out as the Rangers initially envisioned. With the opening of a brand new ballpark and a revamped starting rotation, Rangers' ownership expected Globe Life Field, their brand new home, to be filled with paying customers cheering their team toward a playoff spot.

Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic kept the stadium empty and Murphy's law kicked in for the Texas Rangers: everything that could go wrong, went wrong. 

"All I can say for this year is I am embarrassed," Davis said. "I am embarrassed for our team. I am embarrassed for our fans and I wish it had turned out a lot differently. The fact is we have to correct what we didn’t do this year and make it better. That’s what are plan is over the next one or two years."

With no paying customers buying tickets or ballpark merchandise, the Rangers experienced financial loss that forced them to cut salaries of employees, starting at the top. Eventually, Davis made the tough decision to furlough roughly 12 percent of his employees.

The announcement of the potential return of furloughed employees coincides with the excitement of a Rangers team that will be younger in 2021. A younger, inexperienced team generally means there will be hardships, but Davis is excited about what he saw near the end of the 2020 season.

"I can’t speak for our fan base. All I know is how excited I got watching the young guys play this year," Davis said. "It’s really a high quality of baseball and a fun quality of baseball I think the fans, if they want to see future superstars who are young in their careers, it’s time to come watch them play."

In regards to his president of baseball operations and general manager, Davis has full faith that Jon Daniels is the man for the job moving forward.

"I look at us making the playoffs I think six out of the last 10 years," Davis said. "Jon has demonstrated that he and his team can put together winning ball teams. If you thought about going out and replacing him, all you have is a question mark. We have a known entity. We have a group of guys that know how to get it done and I think they are going to get it done again."

Regarding his own future with the club, Ray Davis unequivocally put any questions to rest.

"As long as the good Lord keeps me on the Earth, I'll be here," Davis said. "I have no plans at all to sell the team."

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

End of Season Texas Rangers Mailbag: Moves for the Upcoming Winter, Next Year's Draft

Texas Rangers fans submitted their questions after a disappointing season where the club finished with the second-worst record in baseball.

Chris Halicke

Jon Daniels Says the Rangers are Committed to Youth in 2021; Won't Spend Big in Free Agency. What Does It All Mean?

The Texas Rangers are fully committed to their youth in 2021. They don't anticipate spending a lot of money over the winter. What does that all mean for the club as the offseason begins?

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Selecting College Bat in Baseball America's First 2021 Mock Draft

With the expectation that the Texas Rangers will pick second overall, fans are curious who they might take with such a high pick. Baseball America has Texas going with a college bat.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Unofficially Slotted to Pick Second in 2021 MLB Draft

According to reports, the MLB Draft order will be determined by record, affording the Texas Rangers with the second overall pick.

Chris Halicke

World Series Predictions: Who's Going to Win It All?

https://www.si.com/mlb/2020/09/28/world-series-predictions-baseball-playoffs

Chris Halicke

The 2020 Texas Rangers: The Good and the Not So Good

In reflection of the 2020 Texas Rangers season, we take a deep dive into what went right and wrong this year.

Chris Halicke

Odor's Two Home Runs, Choo's Hustle Highlight Rangers' Win Over Astros in Season Finale

The Texas Rangers finished the 2020 season on a positive note, taking three of four games against their division rival Houston Astros.

Chris Halicke

Rangers vs Astros Pre-Game Notes: Shin-Soo Choo Leading Off in Season Finale

The Texas Rangers wrap up the 2020 season with division rival Houston Astros in a game that will decide the winner of the Silver Boot this season.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' PA Man Chuck Morgan Set to Announce His 3,000th Consecutive Game

Legendary public-address announcer Chuck Morgan is will announce his 3,000th consecutive Major League Baseball game on Saturday night.

Chris Halicke

A Road Less Traveled: How Strict Road Protocols May Have Impacted the Texas Rangers in 2020

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward won't make excuses for the team's 6-24 road record, but it's clear the strict protocols on the road had an impact this season.

Chris Halicke