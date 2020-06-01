Texas Rangers Release 37 Minor League Players

The Texas Rangers announced the release of 37 players from minor league contracts on Monday.

As InsideTheRangers.com reported last week, the Rangers agreed to pay their minor leaguers the $400 per week stipend through at least the end of June. However, it did come with the caveat that a wave of cuts were expected in the days ahead.

Typically, teams will make a wave of cuts near the end of spring training. This year, the Rangers did not cut any minor league players due to camps being suspended in mid-March and rosters frozen by Major League Baseball.

Here is the full list of players released:

RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx

RHP Shane Carle

RHP Alex Carrillo

RHP Juan Castillo

RHP Alex Eubanks

RHP Nick Gardewine

RHP Cal Hehnke

RHP Sam Hellinger

RHP George Janca

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Billy Layne

RHP Jeifry Nunez

RHP Arturo Reyes

RHP Luis Rosario

RHP Scott Williams

LHP Brandon Baker

LHP Justin Lewis

LHP Brandon Mann

LHP Zack Penrod

LHP Francisco Villegas

C Alex Kowalczyk

C Kevin Mendoza

C Isaias Quiroz

C Josue Rodriguez

INF Andretty Cordero

INF Yaniery Guzman

INF Tyler Depreta-Johnson

INF Stanley Martinez

OF Luis Asuncion

OF William Jeffry

OF Eric Jenkins

OF Starling Joseph

OF Franklin Rollin

OF Chad Smith

OF Hasuan Viera

UTL Josh Altmann

UTL Rafy Barete

Arturo Reyes is the only player from this list that started spring training in the Rangers' major league camp.

In search for a silver lining, the 37 players released on Monday is relatively in the same ballpark of minor league players that have been released in March-May of the previous two seasons. According to Baseball America, the Rangers released 31 players in 2018 and 33 players in 2019.

MLB and the players union have exchanged economic proposals over the past week as they try to come to an agreement to get the season underway. While it's all but expected for the minor league season to be canceled, the return of a major league season would provide much needed revenue for the Rangers to bankroll their minor leaguers past the end of June.

