Texas Rangers Spring Training Outlook: It's Open Competition at First Base

The Rangers went into the offseason needing to address several areas of need. Third base and starting pitching topped the list with first base, catcher, and center field being other positions that could use an upgrade.

By the time the Rangers plan to be back in legitimate World Series contention, all of these positions will have to be filled with quality Major League talent. Whether that talent is brought in from the outside or internal players develop how the Rangers expect them to, those positions will have to be addressed one way or another.

2020 was never intended to be an "all in" season, but the Rangers planned that it would be the first season of competing once again.

The term "competing" is subjective. Some may think "World Series" when they hear compete. Some may think at least making it to the playoffs. Finally, it could also mean positioning yourself for a possible playoff spot, no matter how likely a playoff chance actually is.

For the Rangers, manager Chris Woodward preaches competition daily. But it's not the competition in the standings that fans want to hear. It's their hope that the internal competition that they've created with the multitude of acquisitions that they've made to be the catalyst that will lead them to contention.

"I expect the amount of rope guys get this year is going to be less because there's higher expectations," Chris Woodward told the media via conference call on Thursday. He went as far to say he expects improvements out of several players, specifically mentioning Elvis Andrus, Rougned Odor, Joey Gallo, Willie Calhoun, and Danny Santana.

"If we do those things, yes, we will contend," Woodward said, referring to his players' potential improvements.

Chris Woodward was joined by Jon Daniels on that conference call and one position that came to question a few times was first base. Of course, the incumbent Ronald Guzman is under a bit of pressure to improve on what he's done so far in his Major League career.

Guzman is already an accomplished defender at first base, but his production at the plate has been significantly behind his glove. As with the other players Woodward mentioned, they aren't loosening the leash for Guzman either.

"He's one of those guys that needs to take a step forward," Woodward said of Guzman. "I'm really proud of the way he's handled himself and trying to learn as much as he possibly can, and trying to get caught up in everything and understanding himself."

Guzman went home to the Dominican Republic to workout this offseason, which included working out with former Ranger Nelson Cruz.

Chris Woodward is known for preaching "process over results." Not that results don't matter to him, after all the team improved by 11 wins a season ago. But for some of the players, when the results aren't there, they have a hard time accepting the outcome.

"Ronald knows how important the results are. It's a tough one for him," Woodward said. "He does need to show more consistency in his at-bat quality and controlling the strike zone. Those are things that are really valuable to him. If he does have a consistent swing that he can take up there with every at-bat and trust his body, I think he'll be fine. It's going to be a big one for him at spring training because there is going to be competition there."

That competition includes Sam Travis, who was acquired from the Red Sox last month, and former Yankees top prospect Greg Bird.

Bird was signed to a Minor League deal with an invite to spring training this week. He showed tons of promise in his first Major League action in 2015, but injuries have derailed his career since then. If he's healthy, he could possibly tap into that potential.

Bird was not brought in to platoon with Guzman. Jon Daniels was loud and clear about that.

"We don't look at it as a platoon, more as a competition," Daniels said. "He's got big, left-handed power and a good approach. He's always got on base and hit for damage, so he's a good guy to come in and compete for the first base job."

Regarding Bird's health, the Rangers did their due diligence with medical reports, where everything checked out. They were also able to get eyes on him at a workout down in Tampa, Florida before ultimately deciding to bring him into camp.

Sam Travis may not be as much of a factor, or at least not right away. He tweaked a hamstring while training recently and the Rangers expect him to be behind at spring training.

Other spots on the roster could have ripple effects that could knock Guzman off the team. Likewise with Greg Bird, Matt Duffy was brought in on a Minor League deal. Also like Bird, Duffy is trying to make a comeback after seasons of health issues.

When healthy, Duffy has been a pretty productive player. He's primarily a third baseman, so if he can claim a roster spot, the Rangers then have the flexibility to move Todd Frazier over to first base.

Nick Solak is a young player that the Rangers, along with other scouts in baseball, are very high on. Solak is primarily a second baseman, sometimes a third baseman, but has the ability to play in the outfield. He's going to get a look at center field in spring training. If he succeeds in that area, that could move Danny Santana to taking at-bats away from Guzman at first base.

In regards to external additions, Jon Daniels did maintain that they are still active in looking at potential free agents and trade partners. If anyone is brought in at first base or even center field, it could all funnel down to Ronald Guzman at first base.

Fans and baseball experts may not have high expectations for the Rangers this season, but the Rangers have high expectations for their players this season. Now that they've been under Woodward's regime for a year, the leash on these players is much shorter. Guzman is not immune to this. He needs to perform.

"Process over results" is what Chris Woodward preaches. For Guzman, his best bet is to marry those two together. If he does that in Surprise, the job is his. If not, he could have a tough time making the roster.

