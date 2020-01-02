Texas Rangers Updates: Arenado, Chirinos, and Ozuna

Thursday morning has been filled with several updates on the Rangers and some of their targets in free agency or the trade market.

The Rangers are tied to a few different free agents, but a couple of updates came out on two targets they've been tied to throughout the winter.

The Rangers have been tied to Robinson Chirinos multiple times this winter and both sides are interested in a reunion. Chirinos, the best catcher remaining on the free agent market according to WAR, has multiple suitors. The incumbent Houston Astros have been tied to him, along with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Those two teams, along with the Rangers, are in desperate need of catcher help, although the Astros have already re-signed Martin Maldonado and the Pirates have signed Luke Maile.

The Rangers have obvious interest in Chirinos. He has spent most of his Major League career with Texas and is a great clubhouse presence. If the price is right, the Rangers should definitely be making a push to reunite with the 35-year-old catcher.

Mark Feinsand also reported some clarity on another Rangers' free agent target.

Like Chirinos, the Rangers have been tied to Marcell Ozuna for quite a while throughout the offseason. His fit with the Rangers is a bit peculiar.

Ozuna is a right-handed bat with power, which does fit in the Rangers lineup. However, he is primarily a corner outfielder, which the Rangers just offloaded Nomar Mazara to help free up the log jam there.

Ozuna used to be a regular center fielder, but the last time he was a regular there was 2016. In that season, he had a -12 DRS and a .983 fielding percentage, which was below league average that season.

There's no indication that Ozuna could provide quality defense in center field and would be taking away at-bats from Willie Calhoun or Shin-Soo Choo if he played corner outfield or designated hitter.

The biggest news to come out this morning is on the Rangers' top trade target.

This can only be good news for Rangers fans. Teams that are known to be interested like the Braves and Nationals can offer more in prosepcts, but the Rangers should have the flexibility to take on Nolan Arenado's entire contract.

With the Rockies looking for a dynamic, right-handed center fielder, it would seem Leody Taveras and/or Bubba Thompson would have to be included in a package for Arenado. Taveras is a switch-hitter, but is a true center fielder that is already great defensively, while Thompson may be a better fit as a corner outfielder, he does have the tools to play center field.

The Rockies' reluctance to trade Arenado to the Dodgers is a good sign for Texas. The odds of the Rockies dealing him is another great sign and could give Texas the ability to truly put together a package that Colorado can't deny, if they want Arenado that badly.

With the turn of the calendar, the market may pick back up now. We could see Texas make some moves in the coming days. Stay tuned, folks.

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI