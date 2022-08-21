GAME THREAD: Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Aug. 21

Texas continues its six-game road trip with the third game of a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon.

The Texas Rangers continue their six-game road trip on Sunday with the third game of a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins.

Friday’s opener turned into a low-scoring affair, as the Twins won, 2-1, on the strength of two solo home runs in the first inning.

The Rangers won Saturday’s game, 4-3, in 10 innings.

The Rangers are still adjusting from a tumultuous homestand that ended on Thursday and saw the organization reshape its future.

The Rangers fired team president Jon Daniels on Wednesday and installed general manager Chris Young as the overseer of all baseball operations. It’s a seismic shift for an organization that just two days before that fired manager Chris Woodward and installed third-base coach Tony Beasley as interim manager, who is now 2-3 in his first stint as a Major League manager. The team’s principal owner, Ray Davis, put it simply when talking about Daniels’ dismissal — “we’re not very good.” Young is with the team in Minnesota and Davis said he’ll continue communicating with the team about the changes in the organization while on the trip.

Texas Rangers (54-66) at Minnesota Twins (62-56)

August 20, 2022, Target Field, Minneapolis, Minn., 6:10 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-1, 4.76)

Vs.

MIN: RHP Joe Ryan (9-5, 3.92)

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 3). He is eligible to return. Calhoun is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 3). He is eligible to return. Santana is on an injury rehab assignment.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated on Aug. 23.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He has missed 57 games but he is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Twins - Bally Sports North

Radio/Internet

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Twins – Treasure Island Baseball Network - 830 WCCO-AM, KMNB 102.9 FM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

