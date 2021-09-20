September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Rangers begin a three-game series against Joey Gallo and the Yankees in the Bronx.
Author:

Texas Rangers (55-94) at New York Yankees (83-67)

Monday, September 20, 2021
6:05 PM CT
Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY

Probables:
TEX: RHP A.J. Alexy (2-0, 3.68 ERA)
vs
NYY: LHP Nestor Cortes (2-2, 2.60 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

New York Yankees
TV: YES Network, MLB Network
Radio: WFAN, WADO

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. DH Andy Ibáñez
  3. RF Adolis García
  4. LF DJ Peters
  5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  6. 2B Nick Solak
  7. C Jonah Heim
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. CF Leody Taveras

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

  1. 3B DJ LeMahieu
  2. 1B Anthony Rizzo
  3. RF Aaron Judge
  4. DH Giancarlo Stanton
  5. LF Joey Gallo
  6. 2B Gleyber Torres
  7. C Gary Sánchez
  8. CF Brett Gardner
  9. SS Gio Urshela

Recommended Articles

FUMYJIP7BBG57E3OKN6MCCTZNI
Play

Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Rangers begin a three-game series against Joey Gallo and the Yankees in the Bronx.

Sep 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) reacts to being pulled from the game against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Struggles Continue As They Drop Finale vs White Sox

The Texas Rangers struggled on both sides of the ball during this seven-game homestand, as they were outscored 51-16.

Juan Gonzalez
Play

Rangers History Today: Two Home Run Milestones In One Game

On this day, the Texas Rangers reached a pair of home run milestones put up by players well-known and not well-known in franchise lore.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is rehabbing in Arizona. He is penciled in to go on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock this week.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He took part in baseball activity and hit in the cage prior to Friday night's game. He said he could potentially start hitting during batting practice sometime this week.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

FUMYJIP7BBG57E3OKN6MCCTZNI
News

Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Sep 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) reacts to being pulled from the game against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers Struggles Continue As They Drop Finale vs White Sox

Juan Gonzalez
News

Rangers History Today: Two Home Run Milestones In One Game

USATSI_15993221 (1)
Game Day

Rangers vs White Sox: Arihara DFA'd, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Sep 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Pitching Bounces Back As Rangers Edge White Sox, 2-1

Sep 17, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) steals second base against Chicago White Sox second baseman Cesar Hernandez (12) in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs White Sox: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Aug 12, 2021; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Field of Dreams.
News

Rangers EXCLUSIVE: Lance Lynn Reflects On His 'Awesome' Time In Texas

Sep 17, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers Pitching Hit Hard Once Again In Shutout Loss vs White Sox

John King
Game Day

Rangers vs White Sox: Starting Lineups, Injury Report, King Undergoes Surgery