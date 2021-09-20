Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Texas Rangers (55-94) at New York Yankees (83-67)
Monday, September 20, 2021
6:05 PM CT
Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY
Probables:
TEX: RHP A.J. Alexy (2-0, 3.68 ERA)
vs
NYY: LHP Nestor Cortes (2-2, 2.60 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
New York Yankees
TV: YES Network, MLB Network
Radio: WFAN, WADO
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- DH Andy Ibáñez
- RF Adolis García
- LF DJ Peters
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- 2B Nick Solak
- C Jonah Heim
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- CF Leody Taveras
New York Yankees Starting Lineup
- 3B DJ LeMahieu
- 1B Anthony Rizzo
- RF Aaron Judge
- DH Giancarlo Stanton
- LF Joey Gallo
- 2B Gleyber Torres
- C Gary Sánchez
- CF Brett Gardner
- SS Gio Urshela
The Rangers begin a three-game series against Joey Gallo and the Yankees in the Bronx.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
N/A
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is rehabbing in Arizona. He is penciled in to go on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock this week.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He took part in baseball activity and hit in the cage prior to Friday night's game. He said he could potentially start hitting during batting practice sometime this week.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
- Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months
Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.
