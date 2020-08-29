Texas Rangers' Youth Seizing Opportunity in Audition for the Future

The Texas Rangers took the first game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night by a score of 6-2. Even with the expanded playoffs, the Rangers are sitting firmly out of a playoff spot with a 12-19 record. With the MLB trade deadline just days away, Texas will have a few tough decisions to make that will affect the course of the future.

Whether or not the Rangers decide to sell at the deadline, it is expected that the team will allow younger players to make their case for future opportunities with the club. Players like Nick Solak, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino have already been given the opportunity to contribute and have not disappointed.

"Seeing these guys for a longer period of time and endure some struggle. Just to continue. like Nick, has," Woodward said. "Seeing how he can handle at bat after at-bat after at-bat. Can you lose the beginning stages of 'oh this guy can really hit,' when you do it over a full season. I know this is only a 60-game season, but it's still a good barometer for me to see how these guys measure up and get to know who they really are."

Solak, Kiner-Falefa and Trevino have solidified themselves as near-everyday players this season. Solak has been hitting to a tune of .278/.355/.398 and while he is primarily in the lineup for his bat, the natural second baseman has been asked to cover both center and left field as well.

Kiner-Falefa has played at third base for the majority of games this season. He is clearly more comfortable after his move away from the catcher position. Kiner-Falefa is in much better shape this year, allowing him to be a more consistent hitter. He owns a slash line of .270/.330/.370 while also providing solid and reliable defense at shortstop while Elvis Andrus is on the Injured List.

Meanwhile, Trevino has had a huge impact in the lineup since being called up from the alternate site when catcher Robinson Chirinos went on the 10-day IL. Trevino has positioned himself ahead of veteran catcher Jeff Mathis in the positional pecking order and earned the trust of Rangers manager Chris Woodward to hit third in the batting order.

“One thing about Trevino, he's not scared," Woodward said. "When I put a guy in that spot—we haven't had a ton of production in the three hole this year. So I want to make sure the top of the lineup is stacked not only with our best hitters, but the most productive at the moment. ...I think he's able to handle it. I just want quality at bats. He's given us quality bats pretty much every time up there. There's no better hitter right now."

The Rangers solidified their youth movement when they called up centerfield prospect Leody Taveras. Opportunity and injuries have allowed Taveras to start in centerfield in every game since being called up. The No. 3 prospect in Texas' farm system is largely known for his elite glove and speed. Taveras has helped solidify the outfield's defense which has struggled at times, highlighted by his robbery of the Dodgers' Justin Turner, taking away a three-run home run on Friday night.

"I'm super excited and I think these guys are going to contribute right away, like Taveras," Woodward said. "He's had some really quality at-bats. That's kind of what I was expecting from him and to start playing elite centerfield."

Taveras will surely go through some growing pains at the plate. While Woodward lauds Taveras' bat-to-ball skills, the skilled centerfielder never played an inning at the Triple A level. He has shown significant strides at the plate to become more consistent, but it may be a while before his bat becomes a consistent option in the lineup.

"These guys are learning the first year that they really get consistent at bats, you're going to have (ups and downs) sometimes," Woodward said. "Typically, when you're not getting consistent bats, sometimes it lands on the day where you feel great and you play and you rake. But other days when you don't feel great, how are we going to still impact the game? And I think that's where Leody is kind of at—where he's kind of getting his feet wet in the big leagues and seeing what he's gonna have to face on a daily basis and how to prepare for every at-bat."

Another young name to look out for is Rangers starter-turned-reliever Jonathan Hernández. The 24-year-old right-hander has been heavily leaned on in the late innings of ballgames this season and has quite honestly been the best arm out of the bullpen. He has pitched 18 1/3 innings and only given up four runs. Even more impressive is his 23 strikeouts, proving he can be a real contender for future high-leverage situations.

If Texas does decide to sell and acquire assets with eyes on the future then it would only make sense for the Rangers to see exactly what they have in these young players. With no minor league season, this is the most opportune time to take inventory of the youth in the organization. They very well could be the core for the next deep playoff run. It's time to figure that out.

Editor's Note: Rangers insider Chris Halicke contributed to this story.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow Kade Kistner on Twitter: @KadeKistner

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke