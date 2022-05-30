The Texas Rangers today announced the following roster moves prior to Monday night’s homestand opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

· INF/OF Josh Smith (#47) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)

· OF Zach Reks (#65) recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

· INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement

· RHP Albert Abreu designated for assignment

Smith, 24, will be seeking his Major League debut. He has spent this season with Round Rock, posting a .273/.382/.422/.805 slash line with 4 home runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, and 29 RBI in 40 games. The versatile Smith has seen action at third base (17 starts), shortstop (14 starts), and center field (9 starts) in 2022. Over his last 16 games since May 10, Smith has batted .317 (19-60) with more walks (16) than strikeouts (14).

Smith was acquired by Texas from the New York Yankees in a six-player trade on July 29, 2021. He entered the 2022 season rated by Baseball America as the Rangers’ no. 9 prospect. The Baton Rouge native attended Louisiana State University and was selected by the Yankees in the second round (67th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft. In 151 career minor league games, Smith has batted .302/.420/.491/.911 with 20 home runs and 85 RBI.

Reks, 28, will be in his second stint with the Rangers after batting .286 (4-14) with 3 RBI in 6 games/3 starts during his first stint from April 30-May 10. The outfielder has spent the balance of this season with Round Rock, batting .337/.427/.629/1.056 with 5 home runs and 18 RBI in 25 games. In his last 9 games since being optioned on May 11, Reks has compiled a .417/.488/.944/1.432 slash line with 5 home runs and 11 RBI. Reks is in his first season with the Rangers since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations on November 22, 2021.

Miller was removed in the 5th inning of Sunday’s game at Oakland with right hip tightness. He has batted .228 with 7 home runs and 23 RBI in 41 games for the Rangers in 2022, his first season with the club. The first date he would be eligible to be activated is June 9.

Abreu has no record and a 3.12 ERA (3 ER/8.2 IP) over 7 relief appearances in his first year with Texas this season. The Rangers have seven days to trade, release, or outright Abreu to the minor leagues.

After today’s transactions, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the Major League roster, along with two players (Jonathan Hernández and José Leclerc) on the 60-day Injured List.