Post-Game Notes: Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field on Sunday afternoon.

TEXAS salvaged the final game of this 3-game set against Toronto, ending a 3-game losing streak…earned 60th win of season to match win total from last season (60-102)…marked just club’s 2nd win in last 14 G…also snapped 6-game losing streak in Arlington with 1st home win since 8/26 vs. DET.

MARTÍN PÉREZ earned his team-high 11th win of the season, now just 2 wins shy of his career high of 13 set with Texas in 2017…most wins by a Ranger since 2019 (16-Lance Lynn, 14-Mike Minor)…has quality starts in 2 straight and 5 of last 6 outings...lowered his season ERA to 2.77, which would be the 6th-lowest qualifying ERA in Rangers history and lowest since Rick Honeycutt in 1983 (2.42)…today was his 26th straight start with at least 5.0 IP (beg. 4/23/22), the longest such streak of his career, longest by a Ranger since Lance Lynn in 2019-20 (41, 4/28/19-9/24/20), and 2nd-longest such streak ever by a TEX left-handed starter (28-Kenny Rogers in 1995-2000).

NATHANIEL LOWE had 3 hits including a double and RBI, raising his season BA to .308 as he seeks to become the 1st Texas qualifier to bat over .300 in season since Elvis Andrus and Adrian Beltre both did it in 2016…has multiple hits in 4 of his last 5 G...his 11 games with 3+ hits are now tied with Marcus Semien for the team lead…69 RBI are now just 3 short of his career best set last season (72).

ADOLIS GARCÍA homered for a 2nd consecutive game, depositing a 1-1 pitch from Yusei Kukuchi into the 2nd deck in left field in the 3rd inning…marks his 5th time this season to homer in back-to-back games (last 7/24-25 at OAK/SEA)…picked up his 88th and 89th RBI of the campaign, now just one RBI shy of tying his career high (90 in 2021)…Globe Life Field’s all-time HR and RBI leader surpassed 100 career RBI at this facility today (now has 101).

LEODY TAVERAS snapped a career-long 46-G HR drought with his 1st long ball since 7/15 vs. SEA...provided insurance by giving Rangers a 4-1 lead in the 8th...his 4 HR are tied for his career high (also 4 HR in 2020).

BUBBA THOMPSON had hits in all 3 games of this series at 5-for-10 (.500) with 3 doubles...batting .375 (12-32) over 10 G in September…stole 2 bases for the 2nd time in 2022 (also 8/5 vs. CWS) and has now gone 13-for-14 in SB attempts to begin his ML career.

TORONTO was held to just one run in today’s loss, snapping streak of 12 straight games with at least 4 runs scored…marked just the 18th time this season to be held to one-or-zero runs, 1st since 2-0 defeat on 8/27 vs. LAA…has still won 17 of last 24 G and finished with a 4-2 record vs. Texas in 2022…batters combined for 11 strikeouts this afternoon, snapping streak of 13 consecutive games with fewer than 10 K’s.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR. went 2-for-5 with a double this afternoon and 5-for-14 (.357) over this 3-game series in Arlington…Guerrero Jr. batted .400 (10-25) with hits in all 6 G vs. Texas this season…the two-hit performance this afternoon raised his lifetime BA in 6 G at Globe Life Field to .333 (8-24).

TEOSCAR HERNÁNDEZ plated Toronto’s lone run of the game on an RBI double in the 6th inning…finished with 2 hits and a walk after being activated from the MLB Paternity List this afternoon…Hernández is batting .300 (9-30) over 7 G this month, and has hit safely in 15 of last 19 G dating back to 8/17.

I’M GOING TO MIAMI: The scheduled starting pitching matchups for tomorrow’s doubleheader against the Marlins in Miami: RHP Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.80) vs. LHP Trevor Rogers (4-11, 5.51) in Game 1 and RHP Jon Gray (7-6, 3.83) vs. LHP Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67) in Game 2.