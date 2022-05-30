Rangers Honor Uvalde Shooting Victims, Families Monday

The Texas Rangers Foundation is making a donation to a memorial fund for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

The Texas Rangers will make a donation to the victims of the Uvalde school shooting during Monday’s home game with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation is designating the net proceeds of the Texas 2 Split raffle to the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund to support the families of the victims and the Uvalde community.

The Foundation will also match whatever is raised through the raffle, according to Rangers executive vice president of public affairs John Blake.

In addition, the Rangers will observe a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims prior to Monday’s game.

It is the latest in an outpouring from the sports world after the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 dead, including 19 children, and injured 17 more, last week.

Texas Rangers pitcher Martín Pérez wrote the words "4 Uvalde" on his cap on Thursday night and dedicated his performance to the victims.

On Thursday, the social media accounts for both the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays coordinated information on gun violence during the game between the two clubs.

The Rays also announced they would donate $50,000 for Everytown for Gun Safety.

Before Game 5 of Thursday’s game of the Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors, there was a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting. The Warriors also urged spectators to vote and to consider ways to affect change when it comes to gun violence.

And, Warriors coach Steve Kerr — who lost his father in gun violence in Beirut as a teenager — delivered one of the most impassioned speeches for change before Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward also addressed the shooting on Wednesday in an interview with Sirius/XM Radio while the Rangers were in Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels.

“We have to do better,” Woodward said. "We have to do better for our kids, for the children of this country. … Anger, hate is rampant in our country. And we need to do better. And I think that starts with leadership, but it also falls on all of us as Americans.”

The Rangers open their seven-game homestand against the Rays on Monday. The four-game series is followed by a three-game set against Seattle.

