Rangers vs Astros Pregame Notes: Rivalry Hits Apple TV+

The Texas Rangers continue a four-game series with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday

Texas Rangers (17-20) at Houston Astros (25-14)

Friday, May 20, 2022

7:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

TEX: Martín Pérez (2-0, 2.01 ERA)

Vs

HOU: Cristian Javier (2-1, 3.20)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: AppleTV+

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Houston Astros

TV: AppleTV+

Radio: 790AM KBME and FM 94.5

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Brad Miller

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. CF Adolis García

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. C Jonah Heim

7. DH Mitch Garver

8. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

9. LF Eli White

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. DH Michael Brantley

3. 3B Alex Bregman

4. RF Kyle Tucker

5. 1B Yuri Gurriel

6. SS Jeremy Peña

8. CF Mauricio Dubón

8. LF Chas McCormick

9. C Martin Maldonado

Rangers Notes

Texas is 11-6 (.647) over last 17 games, dating back to April 30, the fourth-best record in the Major Leagues during that span. Only the New York Yankees (14-4, .778), the Houston Astros (14-5, .737), and the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-6, .667) are better. The Rangers are 10-6 (.625) in May, which is the fourth-best record in the American League and tied for the fifth-best in baseball. With 11 wins, the Rangers have already surpassed their win total for April (7-14) and are seeking their first winning month since June of 2019 (18-11).

Rangers Transactions

May 20

RHP Nick Snyder (#57) was recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

RHP Josh Sborz was optioned to Round Rock (AAA)

May 19

Released INF Matt Carpenter from Round Rock (AAA)

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. He pitched one inning against Sugar Land that night, giving up a hit and a run.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return on June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

