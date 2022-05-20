Skip to main content

Rangers vs Astros Pregame Notes: Rivalry Hits Apple TV+

The Texas Rangers continue a four-game series with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday

Texas Rangers (17-20) at Houston Astros (25-14)

Friday, May 20, 2022

7:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Roof Closed

-

Probables:

TEX: Martín Pérez (2-0, 2.01 ERA)

Vs

HOU: Cristian Javier (2-1, 3.20)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: AppleTV+

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Houston Astros

TV: AppleTV+

Radio: 790AM KBME and FM 94.5

Sep 28, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws out a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Martín Pérez

May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.

Martín Pérez

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Martín Pérez

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Brad Miller

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. CF Adolis García

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. C Jonah Heim

7. DH Mitch Garver

8. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

9. LF Eli White

-

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. DH Michael Brantley

3. 3B Alex Bregman

4. RF Kyle Tucker

5. 1B Yuri Gurriel

6. SS Jeremy Peña

8. CF Mauricio Dubón

8. LF Chas McCormick

9. C Martin Maldonado

Rangers Notes

Texas is 11-6 (.647) over last 17 games, dating back to April 30, the fourth-best record in the Major Leagues during that span. Only the New York Yankees (14-4, .778), the Houston Astros (14-5, .737), and the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-6, .667) are better. The Rangers are 10-6 (.625) in May, which is the fourth-best record in the American League and tied for the fifth-best in baseball. With 11 wins, the Rangers have already surpassed their win total for April (7-14) and are seeking their first winning month since June of 2019 (18-11).

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) looks up at his two run home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Brad Miller

Eli White

Eli White

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

Rangers Transactions

May 20

RHP Nick Snyder (#57) was recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

RHP Josh Sborz was optioned to Round Rock (AAA)

May 19

Released INF Matt Carpenter from Round Rock (AAA)

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. He pitched one inning against Sugar Land that night, giving up a hit and a run.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return on June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

