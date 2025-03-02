Inside The Rangers

Three Notable Texas Rangers Players Are out of Options During Upcoming Season

The Texas Rangers don't have a lot of players who are out of options, but the three on the list are notable.

Brad Wakai

Sep 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the game at Globe Life Field
The Texas Rangers are in a great spot with their roster.

Not only do they have established stars throughout their lineup and rotation, but they also have young players in the mix who could be the next great players for this franchise.

Because of that, there shouldn't be a whole lot of maneuvering when it comes how their 26-man group looks throughout the season since, even with injury, there is a steady cluster of players ready to fill in as needed.

But if changes do have to be made, the Rangers don't have many players who are out of options, with Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors listing just three who fall into that category.

-Josh Sborz, RP
-Leody Taveras, OF
-Jacob Webb, RP

These are three notable players, though.

Josh Sborz has already been placed on the injured list since he's still recovery from right shoulder surgery. There is hope he will only be out the first two months of the season before becoming a factor for Texas again.

He'll be one to keep an eye on.

When activating him from the IL, he should slide right into the revamped bullpen and be a major part of that unit, but if he struggles, there's a chance he could be designated for assignment and opened up to a waiver claim.

Jacob Webb and Leody Taveras have little chance of being DFA'd.

The Rangers signed the Webb to a $1.25 million contract this winter as one of the new faces of their relief staff, so he'll likely be given a long runway during his time with the team barring horrendous performances right out of the gate.

Taveras would be a trade candidate before getting designated for assignment.

Even though the outfield is stacked with Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter, this is a unit that's not been immune to injury, so keeping Taveras on the roster is in the best interest of the organization since he's proven to be effective with his bat at times, while also providing solid defense.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

