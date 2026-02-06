Rangers All-Star Lands Among Top 5 Shortstops in Latest MLB Rankings

The Texas Rangers have made waves this offseason with a few of their transactions. Between welcoming aboard top names like Brandon Nimmo and MacKenzie Gore, the Rangers have found themselves making headlines throughout the past couple of months.

As thrilling and sometimes utterly surprising as their moves have been, they're still in the company of veteran players who remain loyal to the ballclub.

Among those who have some time under their belt in Texas is Corey Seager, who was just ranked within the top five shortstops in the Major Leagues.

Seager Cracks Top 5 in Recent Shortstop Rankings

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently compiled his latest rankings of MLB shortstops, and unsurprisingly, 31-year-old Seager landed within the top five, despite his extensive history with injuries. Of note, his rankings were based on expectations for each shortstop heading into their upcoming campaign.

Considering he slashed .271/.373/.487 with a .860 OPS and recorded 21 homers through 102 games, this doesn't come as a major surprise. Throughout his 11-year career thus far, he has slashed .289/.362/.509 with a .871 OPS, logging 221 homers along the way. Over the years, he has cemented himself as one of the top shortstops in the big leagues, and it doesn't look like that title will be stripped from him anytime soon.

Seager's professional career began with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he remained for seven years before signing with the Rangers as a free agent in December 2021. Since then, he has played an integral role in the ballclub's lineup at the plate.

As detailed by Reuter, although he has been out for multiple games in the last three years, he has still managed an 18.3 OPS during that period. Not to mention, he's nabbed All-Star titles five times (1016, 2017, 2022, 2023, 2024), along with three Silver Slugger Awards (2016, 2017, 2023).

The only players to top Seager in Reuter's ranking were Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals, Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies and Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles.

As the key starting shortstop for Texas, Seager is being held to high expectations for his 2026 campaign. However, his ability to stay healthy and far away from the injured list will be imperative.

The Rangers are looking to make an appearance in the postseason this year, after having been eliminated from playoff contention last year.

