Corey Seager’s Rangers Résumé Speaks Loudly in 2026 Shortstop Rankings

MLB Network recently rolled out its annual rendition of the current top 100 players entering each season. This year, the Texas Rangers had four representatives: Wyatt Langford (No. 69), Nathan Eovaldi (No. 64), Jacob deGrom (No. 50), and Corey Seager at No. 27.

Despite a disappointing season overall, the Rangers received solid campaigns from these four players. Eovaldi and deGrom led Texas to a league-best 3.47 team ERA. With the recent addition of MacKenzie Gore, the starting rotation should have a high chance of repeating its success.

Now, MLB Network is breaking down the top 10 players at each position. The shortstops are the latest to receive their ranking from "The Shredder", a data-driven model that the network uses to compile these lists.

Seager Places As the Second Best Shortstop in Baseball

Seager throws to first base. | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Seager slid in at the No. 2 ranking among all shortstops in this year's list. Only Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals placed ahead of Seager. It comes as a bit of a surprise, as several shortstops placed ahead of Seager in the top 100 rankings, but not on the shortstop list.

This is how The Shredder ranked the #Top10RightNow at shortstop! pic.twitter.com/9eR20xYHqn — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 30, 2026

This comes after Seager only played in 102 games last season. However, when he was on the field, he was tremendous, posting a 6.0 WAR. He slashed .271/.373/.487 with 21 home runs and 50 RBIs. He also finished as a Gold Glove finalist, finishing with the highest fielding percentage among A.L. shortstops (.988).

Seager's resume stacks up with some of the best in baseball. He's a five-time All-Star, two-time World Series MVP, and his 221 home runs are the second most by active shortstops. He is one of the most complete hitters in the game. The one thing that has held Seager back is health.

After playing 151 games in his first season in Arlington, the 31-year-old has missed 142 games over the last three years. He missed a costly amount of time last year, and it hurt the Rangers immensely. For the offense to rebound in 2026, Seager's health is the top priority.

Seager, Langford, and Brandon Nimmo are set to spearhead this offense under new manager Skip Schumaker. The window is open for Texas to compete, and it will start with these three to contribute in a big way.

It may be shocking that Seager is ranked so high with an elite talent pool at shortstop. It says a lot that guys like Trea Turner and Elly De La Cruz aren't in the top five. However, Seager can hit as well as anyone on this list, and if he can stay healthy, the ceiling can be quite high for the Rangers next season.

