This Rangers Prospect Is Having a Promising Start to Arizona Fall League
The Texas Rangers have quite a bit of work to do this offseason.
With a couple of big names headlining each of their units, they can remain a competitive roster in the short-term. But if they want to become a force in the long-term, they need to figure out which of their prospects can star on their Major League roster and when they should be called up.
Ultimately, those decisions will be impacted by how they handle their offseason regarding any new signings or departures and any trades they may look to make. Regardless, there are some exciting prospects in this pipeline, and they are getting a chance to showcase their stuff during the Arizona Fall League.
One of the names who was sent there to get some more reps was Emiliano Teodo, a relief pitcher who stagnated a bit in 2025 following an extremely impressive 2024 campaign. While he still has plenty of time to grow and get back to that form, he should look to do so sooner rather than later since there are openings in the Rangers' bullpen.
Thankfully, he is beginning to find that form once again in the AFL.
How Has Teodo Done Statistically So Far in His First Few Appearances?
Through four appearances in the AFL, Teodo has looked impressive with a 2.25 ERA, 1.250 WHIP, six strikeouts, five walks, only one earned run and no hits allowed. While his control has been a bit off the mark with the walk rate that is less than optimal, he has been near unhittable when putting his pitches anywhere near the zone.
And when taking a look at an advanced metric like Stuff+ that was put together by Thomas Nestico for the AFL, he has been one of the top performers at this event so far with his figure coming in at 104.
Among some of the best names in Arizona, Teodo has been able to shine in the limited sample size he has had. The hope is that he will continue to get more reps throughout the fall and work his way back to the form he produced in both 2023 and 2024 when he climbed through the rankings.
It is abundantly clear that his strikeout stuff is still there since he had 110 strikeouts at the Double-A level in 2024, but he needs to be able to manage his control a bit better and hone in on the strike zone.
Still, this is a great start to the Arizona Fall League for Teodo, and that bodes well for his future with the Rangers.