North Texas Nine Podcast Episode Four: Featuring Special Guest Jared Sandler

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Jared Sandler (Texas Rangers Radio Network, 105.3 The Fan) as he joins our Rangers insider Chris Halicke. The two talk about the Rangers offseason – the good and the bad. They also look forward to several storylines to follow at spring training in Surprise, Arizona.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training on February 11th and the remainder of the team is due to camp by February 16th.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Rangers going into the season. They've made a number of moves this winter, but still have several unanswered questions about unproven talent on the roster. There are some veteran players that need to answer some questions as well.

The Rangers are still active in looking for ways to add to the roster, whether it be depth or potentially an impact bat. Chris and Jared go over those options as well.

