North Texas Nine Podcast Episode Four: Featuring Special Guest Jared Sandler

Chris Halicke

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Jared Sandler (Texas Rangers Radio Network, 105.3 The Fan) as he joins our Rangers insider Chris Halicke. The two talk about the Rangers offseason – the good and the bad. They also look forward to several storylines to follow at spring training in Surprise, Arizona. 

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training on February 11th and the remainder of the team is due to camp by February 16th. 

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Rangers going into the season. They've made a number of moves this winter, but still have several unanswered questions about unproven talent on the roster. There are some veteran players that need to answer some questions as well. 

The Rangers are still active in looking for ways to add to the roster, whether it be depth or potentially an impact bat. Chris and Jared go over those options as well. 

Listen to the podcast here.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker. The podcast will soon be available on other major podcast platforms. Subscribe on any available platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Rangers baseball.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
rangersfan
rangersfan

Really enjoy Sandler’s perspective

How MLB's Pitcher Restriction Will Impact the Rangers Opening Day Roster

MLB has told teams that the maximum number of pitchers allowed per team is set at thirteen. How will this restriction affect the Rangers?

Chris Halicke

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Rank 20th in MLB Power Rankings

Major League Baseball released their first offseason power rankings and the Rangers debut on the list at number 20.

Chris Halicke

ITR's Prospect Watch: No. 10 Sherten Apostel

Inside The Rangers on SI continues our Prospect Watch preseason rankings with our #10 prospect Sherten Apostel

Kade Kistner

RANGERS FANS! We want your input. The season is rapidly approaching, y’all. Baseball time is almost here. We at Inside The Rangers on SI are looking forward to bringing fans sensational coverage…

Chris Halicke

Chris Halicke

Adrian Beltre to Be Inducted to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Texas Rangers legend Adrian Beltre will be inducted to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in March.

Chris Halicke

Salinas12284

WATCH: Nick Solak Looking to Build Off 2019 Debut with Rangers

Nick Solak got his first taste of the Major Leagues with the Rangers in 2019. Now he's looking to build off his success.

Chris Halicke

No Castellanos, No Marte; Who's Left For The Rangers?

The Rangers weren't able to land either Nicholas Castellanos or Starling Marte. With a need for an impact bat, where do they go next?

Chris Halicke

Chris Halicke

Rangers Sign Free Agent INF Matt Duffy to Minor League Deal

Per reports, the Rangers have signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a Minor League contract with an invite to spring training.

Chris Halicke

Chev Chelios

Inside The Rangers 'Prospect Watch' Debuting Monday

We are proud to debut a huge part of our in-depth coverage on Inside The Rangers, beginning with our evaluation of the Rangers' farm system with our Prospect Watch.

Chris Halicke

Could Adolis Garcia Be the Next Diamond in the Rough for the Rangers?

The Rangers have found value in minor transactions over the past few seasons. Could Adolis Garcia be that next under-the-radar player to break out?

Chris Halicke

Chris Halicke