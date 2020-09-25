SI.com
Inside The Rangers
North Texas Nine Podcast: Wrapping Up the 2020 Texas Rangers Season with Special Guest Jared Sandler

Chris Halicke

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Jared Sandler (Texas Rangers Radio Network, 105.3 The Fan) as he joins Texas Rangers digital reporter Chris Halicke for a jam-packed episode of the show. 

Chris and Jared wrap up a very disappointing season for the Rangers. They also look at the future of players like Joey Gallo, Elvis Andrus, Rougned Odor, Leody Taveras, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and their potential role with the Rangers going forward.

The Rangers have only three games remaining in the 2020 regular season. They currently sit one game above the Pittsburgh Pirates for the worst record in Major League Baseball, which should be enough to explain exactly how this season has gone for Texas.

Chris and Jared look a bit deeper than what the record says, including some external circumstances that may or may not have factored in to a trying year for the Rangers. 

You can listen to the full episode of the podcast here:

Jared Sandler is the host of the pregame and postgame shows on the Texas Rangers Radio Network. He also is the Rangers insider for 105.3 The Fan, the flagship station of the Rangers.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Podcasts

Rangers vs Astros Pre-Game Notes: Nick Goody Designated For Assignment

The Texas Rangers are set to open their final home series of the season against their division rival Houston Astros.

Chris Halicke

After Impressive Debut, Leody Taveras is Aiming for a Permanent Spot in Arlington Next Season

Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo took Leody Taveras under his wing this season, which is just one of several reasons why the 22-year-old may be ready to be the Opening Day centerfielder in 2021.

Chris Halicke

Report: MLB Postseason Bubble Plans in DFW Beginning to Take Shape

Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com reports Las Colinas' Four Seasons Resort and Club will house four National League teams in MLB's upcoming postseason bubble.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Diamondbacks Pre-Game Notes: Texas Concludes Final Road Trip of Season

The Texas Rangers finish their slate of road games in 2020 on Wednesday night in their match up with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Kiner-Falefa Hopes to Cap Off 2020 Season With a Gold Glove

Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed up a strong spring and summer with a season worthy of Gold Glove discussion.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Diamondbacks Pre-Game Notes: Gallo, Kiner-Falefa Among Defensive Leaders in MLB

The Texas Rangers begin a quick two-game series in Arizona on Tuesday night. It is the final road series of the regular season.

Chris Halicke

"I Feel Like That was Huge for My Career" Rangers' Josh Jung Reflects on Time in Arlington

Texas Rangers top prospect Josh Jung spoke highly of his time at the Alternate Training Site in Arlington in lieu of a minor league season.

Chris Halicke

Rangers Give Up Eighth Grand Slam in 8-5 Loss to Angels

The Texas Rangers gave up their eighth grand slam of the season in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes: Gibson Looks to Build Off Complete Game Shutout

The Texas Rangers are seeking a win as they wrap up their season series with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Five Homers Help Kyle Cody Earn First Career Win in 7-2 Victory Over Angels

Five different Texas Rangers hit home runs in support of Kyle Cody, as he earned his first career win in Texas' 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Halicke