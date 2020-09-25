North Texas Nine Podcast: Wrapping Up the 2020 Texas Rangers Season with Special Guest Jared Sandler

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Jared Sandler (Texas Rangers Radio Network, 105.3 The Fan) as he joins Texas Rangers digital reporter Chris Halicke for a jam-packed episode of the show.

Chris and Jared wrap up a very disappointing season for the Rangers. They also look at the future of players like Joey Gallo, Elvis Andrus, Rougned Odor, Leody Taveras, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and their potential role with the Rangers going forward.

The Rangers have only three games remaining in the 2020 regular season. They currently sit one game above the Pittsburgh Pirates for the worst record in Major League Baseball, which should be enough to explain exactly how this season has gone for Texas.

Chris and Jared look a bit deeper than what the record says, including some external circumstances that may or may not have factored in to a trying year for the Rangers.

You can listen to the full episode of the podcast here:

Jared Sandler is the host of the pregame and postgame shows on the Texas Rangers Radio Network. He also is the Rangers insider for 105.3 The Fan, the flagship station of the Rangers.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Follow Jared Sandler on Twitter: @JaredSandler