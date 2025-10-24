Ranking All 52 Rostered Players in Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series
Baseball is the ultimate team sport. Managers can’t send their best hitters up to the plate as many times as they want—no, they have to wait their turn in line like everybody else. Similarly, pitching plans tend to veer toward all-hands-on-deck territory in October. And given the day in, day out, 162-game slog of a season, it takes dozens of players to get clubs to this point in the year.
Our World Series matchup is now set, and a season in which over 2,000 players saw game action will now come down to this group of 52 names. Both the defending champion Dodgers and Blue Jays have impressive rosters (this is the World Series, after all), and to set things up for Friday’s Game 1, we’ll rank each player from 52 to 1.
Will every one of these names get their Fall Classic moment? Unlikely. But on any given night, each could get a chance to make an impact that could be the difference between a champagne celebration and a somber walk to the dugout.
52. Tyler Heineman, C, Blue Jays
Toronto’s well-traveled backup catcher has earned his place on the roster after a productive season that saw him post a 120 wRC+ in 64 games. He’s yet to log a plate appearance during the playoffs, and likely won’t unless starting backstop Alejandro Kirk gets pulled late for a pinch runner.
51. Justin Wrobleski, RP, Dodgers
Wrobleski, who went 5–5 with a 4.32 ERA this season, has yet to appear in a playoff game. The southpaw held lefties to a .194 batting average this season, but actually had a lower FIP (2.55 vs. 3.76) against righties, so he has some potential to factor into a game this series.
50. Ben Rortvedt, C, Dodgers
The veteran backstop, acquired at the deadline from the Rays, has actually started four games this postseason while Will Smith recovered from a broken hand. He’s filled in admirably, going 3-for-7 across four Dodgers wins, but hasn’t played since Game 2 of the division series and is unlikely to see much action in the Fall Classic.
49. Hyeseong Kim, UT, Dodgers
Kim’s only appearance this postseason came as a pinch runner during the Dodgers’ 11-inning win in Game 4 of the division series. He’s a fast runner and has played center field along with both middle infield positions this season, so his versatility could get him into a game against the Blue Jays.
48. Jack Dreyer, RP, Dodgers
The rookie Dreyer was extremely effective for the Dodgers during the regular season, posting a 2.95 ERA over 76 1/3 innings. He’s made only two appearances during the playoffs, and none since Game 4 of the division series, so he doesn’t seem slated for an outsized role in the Fall Classic.
47. Ben Casparius, RP, Dodgers
In the first couple months of the season, Casparius looked like a budding star, but he struggled for most of the second half. Dave Roberts left him off the wild-card and division round rosters, and though he added him to the NLCS roster, Casparius didn’t appear in a game. He’s able to cover multiple innings, so likely would be used if one of the Dodgers’ starters gets bounced early.
46. Justin Dean, OF, Dodgers
The 28-year-old Dean has logged nearly 700 career minor league games, yet has just two big-league plate appearances to his name. He’s played in all 10 of the Dodgers’ playoff games though, each time as a pinch runner or defensive replacement in center field. That leaves plenty of late chances for Dean to make an impact in this World Series—just don’t expect that moment to come in the batter’s box.
45. Myles Straw, OF, Blue Jays
Straw has just one start this postseason but has appeared in nine of his team’s 11 games, serving as Toronto’s go-to pinch runner and defensive replacement. Speed and fielding are his calling cards, so keep an eye out for him in the late innings.
44. Eric Lauer, RP, Blue Jays
Lauer spent a big chunk of the regular season as a starter, but has since shifted to the bullpen since the start of September. He was tagged for three runs in his first playoff appearance against the Yankees, and only made one appearance in the ALCS.
43. Yariel Rodriguez, RP, Blue Jays
Toronto’s most-used relief pitcher by regular-season innings has faced 14 batters across four appearances during the playoffs, walking four of them and allowing two home runs. A converted starter, he could be counted on to cover innings if that game’s starter gets pulled early, but likely won’t see many high-leverage spots.
42. Clayton Kershaw, RP, Dodgers
The eventual first-ballot Hall of Famer has made just one appearance this postseason, and it was a forgettable one: he gave up five runs (four earned) on two homers and three walks in two innings of relief in the Dodgers’ only loss of the playoffs. Does Kershaw have one more iconic moment left in him? It’s hard to envision, but impossible to rule out.
41. Emmet Sheehan, RP, Dodgers
Sheehan was quietly dominant for the Dodgers down the stretch, posting a 2.42 ERA in 48 1/3 innings since the start of August, a run that seemed to indicate a larger postseason role. Instead, he’s made just three appearances during the playoffs, surrendering at least one run in each.
40. Chris Bassitt, RP, Blue Jays
A reliable innings-eater during the regular season, Bassitt has made two scoreless relief appearances during these playoffs, striking out three of the eight hitters he’s faced. While his role for this series is unclear, he seems poised to make an impact whenever he’s called into action.
39. Miguel Rojas, IF, Dodgers
The slick-fielding Rojas has just two starts this postseason, and is most likely to be used as a defensive replacement late in games. He’s 3-for-8 at the dish, though, and has now been part of the last three playoff runs for Los Angeles, so his experience is undoubtedly an asset.
38. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, UT, Blue Jays
Kiner-Falefa’s role grew more important in Bo Bichette’s absence. The utility infielder started the last four games of the ALCS and hit safely in all of them. The veteran spent most of the season with the Pirates, coming over to Toronto at the end of August after being placed on waivers. Not a bad turn of events for the 30-year-old.
37. Braydon Fisher, RP, Blue Jays
A rookie who spent parts of seven seasons in the Dodgers organization before a 2024 trade to Toronto, Fisher went 7–0 with a 1.85 ERA across 51 relief appearances. He’s allowed three runs over 3 2/3 innings this postseason, and last appeared in Game 3 of the ALCS.
36. Mason Fluharty, RP, Blue Jays
Fluharty, a rookie righthander with a two-pitch cutter-sweeper mix, has proven difficult for hitters to square up. He can miss the zone a bit too much, but he’s appeared in seven of Toronto’s 11 playoff games so far and will surely be counted on early and often against the Dodgers.
35. Brendon Little, RP, Blue Jays
Little was productive in high-leverage situations during the regular season, leading the Blue Jays with 30 holds. He made two appearances in the ALCS and only recorded one out, but he’ll likely be needed to protect leads.
34. Davis Schneider, OF, Blue Jays
Two of Schneider’s three starts this postseason have come against lefties, so perhaps we can expect to see him in the lineup to face Blake Snell in Game 1. Schneider runs a high strikeout rate but walks a ton and has enough power to make him a dangerous bat off the bench to pinch-hit in a big spot.
33. Alex Call, OF, Dodgers
Call, acquired at the trade deadline from the Nationals, has made two starts this postseason and made the most of them. He’s 3-for-4 in the playoffs, reaching base five times in seven plate appearances. Both starts came against Phillies lefty Cristopher Sánchez, and all of the Blue Jays’ starters are right-handed, so perhaps we’ll see Call come in to pinch hit in the later innings.
32. Blake Treinen, RP, Dodgers
A year ago, Treinen got the win in the Dodgers’ title-clinching Game 5 victory against the Yankees by tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. This October, though, has been more of a struggle, as the 37-year-old has given up three runs in 3 2/3 innings after posting a 5.40 ERA during the regular season. Roki Sasaki has grabbed hold of the closer’s role, but expect Treinen to still get called upon to pitch in big spots.
31. Andy Pages, OF, Dodgers
Pages was a breakout star for Los Angeles in the regular season, but has been stuck in an ugly slump during the playoffs, going 3-for-35 across 10 games. Dave Roberts has stuck with him in the starting lineup, and the rest of the team is performing at a level that Pages’s struggles haven’t mattered much. If he can somehow flip a switch now, it will make the Dodgers an even tougher out.
30. Max Scherzer, SP, Blue Jays
Mad Max, now 41, acquitted himself well in his lone postseason appearance to date, earning a win in Game 4 of the ALCS when the Blue Jays needed him to come through. Whether or not he’ll get a chance to start a game against the Dodgers remains to be seen, but what’s certain is that, if he does take the mound, it’ll be difficult to get him off of it.
29. Anthony Banda, RP, Dodgers
Banda has made three scoreless appearances this postseason, protecting late leads in Games 3 and 4 of the NLCS. He was among Dave Roberts’s most trusted bullpen arms last October, pitching in 10 games and giving up just one run, so expect to see him plenty this time around.
28. Alex Vesia, RP, Dodgers
Vesia is tied with Sasaki and Treinen with the most appearances (seven) this postseason. His strikeout rate has taken a big dip during the playoffs, but he should still be one of the Dodgers’ most important high-leverage arms.
Note: The Dodgers announced Thursday that Vesia is currently away from the team while he “navigates a deeply personal family matter” with his wife.
27. Seranthony Domínguez, RP, Blue Jays
The Blue Jays acquired Domínguez at the trade deadline to fortify the back end of their bullpen. He’s been effective, striking out nearly 30% of the batters he’s faced since joining Toronto. Domínguez gave up three runs in four ALCS appearances, but he’s sure to remain one of John Schneider’s key options in the late innings.
26. Louis Varland, RP, Blue Jays
No Blue Jay has earned his playoff bonus more than Varland, who’s appeared in 10 of Toronto’s 11 postseason games. He’s given up four home runs, but has also struck out 13 hitters. Count on him getting called on early and often against the Dodgers.
25. Nathan Lukes, OF, Blue Jays
The 31-year-old Lukes had just 51 games and one home run to his name before this season, when he blossomed into an everyday player. He maintained a 103 wRC+ over 135 games, with strong fielding and the ability to play all three outfield spots. Lukes makes a lot of contact and works counts, so he’ll be key in racking up Dodgers starters’ pitch counts and helping get to their bullpen early.
24. Andrés Giménez, IF, Blue Jays
The slick-fielding Giménez had a challenging season while battling injuries, but has been productive during the playoffs, shifting over to shortstop from second base to cover for the injured Bichette. He’s 10-for-38 with two homers during the postseason, one of several players near the bottom of Toronto’s order who have stepped up when it matters most.
23. Jeff Hoffman, RP, Blue Jays
The Blue Jays closer has been lights-out this postseason, striking out 12 of the 28 batters he’s faced with just one run and three hits allowed. If Toronto is going to win this series, it likely can’t survive any late blown leads. Hoffman, who was volatile throughout the regular season, will be tasked with getting the Dodgers’ toughest hitters out in the game’s biggest spots.
22. Tommy Edman, 2B, Dodgers
Edman was perhaps the Dodgers’ most productive hitter during last year’s postseason run, leading the team with 20 hits during the playoffs. Injuries limited him to just 97 games and a career-worst 81 wRC+ during the regular season, but he’s rediscovered his form at the right time, hitting safely in eight of the nine games he’s played.
21. Max Muncy, 3B, Dodgers
The Dodgers’ franchise leader in postseason home runs is once again producing this October. Muncy is just 6-for-26 but has reached base 14 times for a .389 on-base percentage. The veteran third baseman went hitless in last year’s Fall Classic, so here’s betting he’s ready to redeem himself this time around.
20. Kiké Hernández, UT, Dodgers
It’s October, which means it’s time for Hernández to shapeshift into prime Reggie Jackson. The utility man hit .203/.255/.366 during the regular season. During these playoffs, he’s started every game, batting .306 with four doubles and reaching base 15 times. Years from now, scientists will still be studying how Hernández is able to don his Superman cape in the postseason time and time again. For now, though, the Dodgers will simply continue enjoying one of fall’s biggest certainties.
19. Ernie Clement, IF, Blue Jays
Clement is a contact machine who plays all over the infield. He’s hit safely in nine out of 11 playoff games, with six multi-hit efforts and just two strikeouts. While not the most powerful bat in Toronto’s lineup, he’s key in keeping the line moving and has been critical in the Blue Jays averaging 6.5 runs per game this postseason.
18. Addison Barger, 3B/RF, Blue Jays
After scuffling through a slow second half, Barger has rediscovered his swing at the perfect time, posting an .889 OPS during the playoffs and reaching base safely in eight out of 10 games. He ranked third on the team with 21 homers in the regular season, and his hot streak is a big reason why Toronto has made it this far.
17. Will Smith, C, Dodgers
A hairline fracture in his right hand suffered in early September put Smith’s postseason in jeopardy. He missed the wild-card round against the Reds but has since appeared in the last eight games (six starts). He’s 8-for-26 (.286) but has struck out 10 times with no extra-base hits, so it’s possible he’s still not quite at full strength. Still, his presence in the lineup remains effective.
16. Teoscar Hernández, OF, Dodgers
Hernández took a bit of a step back this year after an All-Star 2024 campaign, but, like several other Dodgers, he’s turned it on at the right time. He’s driven in a team-high 11 runs during the postseason, hitting safely in seven games. In a lineup filled with MVPs, Hernández is as intimidating a hitter as there is to face this time of year.
15. Daulton Varsho, OF, Blue Jays
Varsho missed two months in the middle of the season with a hamstring injury, returning on Aug. 1 and blasting 12 homers over his final 47 games. He’s carried the power stroke over into October, swatting six extra-base hits during the playoffs. Varsho’s thump in the batter’s box and stellar defense in center field make him one of Toronto’s true difference makers.
14. Trey Yesavage, SP, Blue Jays
The electric rookie has met the moment this postseason, possessing the most high-octane stuff of any Blue Jays starter—a factor in Schneider’s decision to tab him as Toronto’s Game 1 starter. The 22-year-old hasn’t blinked yet in the face of the spotlight, so there’s little doubting his ability to keep his composure on the game’s biggest stage.
13. Roki Sasaki, RP, Dodgers
The talented rookie had a rough go of things during the regular season, but has rediscovered his mojo at the right time to thrive in a brand-new role as the Dodgers’ closer. Sasaki’s stuff is elite, and he’s made hitters look desperate at times with the non-competitive swings he’s able to induce. Los Angeles’s bullpen is a perceived weakness, but Sasaki has shown that he’s as difficult to hit as any pitcher in this series.
12. Shane Bieber, SP, Blue Jays
Toronto traded for Bieber to give the team another reliable option to start in big games. Bieber has mostly fulfilled his duty, emerging victorious in a must-win ALCS Game 3 and then pitching effectively enough in Game 7. He’ll need to be even better to pitch deep into games against this Dodgers lineup.
11. Kevin Gausman, SP, Blue Jays
Gausman has been the Blue Jays’ most reliable starter this postseason, allowing four runs across three starts and even picking up the win in relief in Game 7 of the ALCS. His ability to miss bats has been at issue, though, one that Dodgers hitters will look to exploit. If Toronto is able to pull off an upset here, getting at least one quality start from Gausman feels necessary.
10. Alejandro Kirk, C, Blue Jays
Little about the 5' 8", 245-pound Kirk’s game is conventional, but he’s been among baseball’s most productive catchers for the past four years. Though he’s just 10-for-45 in the postseason, he’s hit three home runs and walked four times. Kirk has reached base 10 times over his last six games, and has caught all but one inning during the playoffs.
9. Bo Bichette, SS, Blue Jays
Out since Sept. 6 with a sprained left knee, Bichette is making a triumphant return for the World Series. But how effective will he be? The two-time All-Star, who has spent every inning of his big-league career playing shortstop, has been taking work at second base and might see time there to ease some of the physical toll on his knee. In 139 games this season, Bichette hit .311/.357/.483 with 18 homers, good for a career-best 134 wRC+. If he’s anywhere near that form, he can swing the series in Toronto’s favor.
8. Tyler Glasnow, SP, Dodgers
Glasnow looked electric in his first two postseason starts as a Dodger, striking out 16 over 11 ⅔ innings while allowing just one run. The oft-injured righthander managed only 90 1/3 frames during the regular season, but is healthy just when the defending champs need him to be.
7. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers
Last year, Freeman limped into the World Series on a bum ankle and trotted out of it a Fall Classic hero. He’s healthy now, and though he’s not in quite the same groove as he was against the Yankees, he’s reached base 15 times in 10 playoff games. Regardless of his form, the sight of Freeman stepping into the batter’s box will surely make Blue Jays fans feel nervous.
6. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, Dodgers
When the Dodgers gave Yamamoto the largest contract ever handed out to a pitcher in baseball history, it was with this playoff performance in mind. The 27-year-old was a workhorse this year, logging more innings (173 2/3) than Snell and Tyler Glasnow combined. He’s been even better in the postseason, with a 1.83 ERA over three starts. Most recently, Yamamoto threw the first complete game in the playoffs since 2017, and he’s currently slated to start Games 2 and 6 (if necessary).
5. Mookie Betts, SS, Dodgers
The regular season was mostly a struggle for Betts, who carried a .699 OPS as the calendar flipped to September. From there, though, the three-time World Series champ took off, batting .299/.343/.557 over the final month. That’s carried into the postseason, with Betts recording a team-high 12 hits from the No. 2 spot in the lineup. If he keeps that rolling in the Fall Classic, Toronto’s pitching staff will have its hands full.
4. George Springer, OF, Blue Jays
One of the best playoff hitters in recent memory, Springer is coming off his most dramatic moment yet with his Game 7 heroics. Prior to his outstanding 2025 campaign, Springer appeared to be on the decline after two middling years in ‘23 and ‘24. But he's following up one of the best years of his career with another vintage postseason run, and if the Blue Jays pull off the upset here, it’s a safe bet Springer will play a key role.
3. Blake Snell, SP, Dodgers
When he’s on, there’s no pitcher in baseball more dominant than Snell. And folks, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is most certainly on right now. Snell picked up a win apiece in his wild-card and division series outings before absolutely dominating the Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS, toying with Milwaukee hitters to the tune of 10 strikeouts across eight shutout innings in which he faced the minimum 24 batters. Simply put, if we see that version of Snell in the World Series, even the hottest of Blue Jays hitters are going to have trouble getting anything going.
2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays
The Dodgers might have all the MVPs on their side, but they don’t have Guerrero, who’s in the midst of an all-time playoff heater. The eye test backs up what the stats are telling us: in seven games against the Mariners, Guerrero had 11 balls hit harder than 100 miles per hour. That’s helped him to a ludicrous .442/.510/.930 slash line this postseason. The Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches in their pitching staff, but there’s little reason to think Vladdy will be held in check in this series.
1. Shohei Ohtani, P/DH, Dodgers
Could it be anyone else? Now fully-formed as a two-way threat, Ohtani can take over a game like no other player can. It doesn’t even matter that, prior to his performance for the ages in Game 4 of the NLCS, he was mired in a 3-for-29 hitting slump with 14 strikeouts. He has the ability to single-handedly dictate the outcome of a game, making him peerless even on baseball’s biggest stage. Whatever the outcome of this World Series is, rest assured that Ohtani’s fingerprints will be all over it.