Rays' Wander Franco Arrested in Dominican Republic Over Altercation Involving Guns
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Monday, police said. Franco, who is on indefinite administrative leave from Major League Baseball as he awaits trial, was reportedly involved in an altercation Sunday that led to guns being drawn. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Franco and an unnamed woman are being held for questioning over the incident.
Franco has a December 12 trial in the country for a separate case in which he is accused of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking. As noted by ESPN, Franco's bail agreement allows him to travel within the Dominican Republic and he is free to carry a gun so long as he has a license to do so and the weapon is registered.
The 23-year-old shortstop was placed on MLB's restricted list in July and then on administrative leave in August after he was accused by prosecutors of having a sexual relationship with a then-14-year-old girl. Until that case is resolved Franco is considered under investigation by MLB over the league's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays in 2021. He has not taken the field for the franchise since 2023.