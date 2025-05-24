SI

Red Sox Call Up Top Infield Prospect Following Injury to Alex Bregman

Marcelo Mayer was drafted by Boston 4th overall in the 2021 MLB draft.

Mike Kadlick

Mayer is Boston's top infield prospect.
Mayer is Boston's top infield prospect. / WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have dealt with a slew of injuries over the last month that have added some unnecessary drama to an already underwhelming start to their 2025 season. The latest is to third baseman Alex Bregman, who left Friday night's contest at Fenway Park with a right quad injury.

To combat said attrition, the team made a substantial move on Saturday afternoon. As first reported by MassLive's Katie Morrison O'Day, Boston is calling up their top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer from AAA Worcester. ESPN's Jeff Passan since confirmed the news.

Mayer was drafted by the Red Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft and has quickly made his way through the team's minor league ranks. The 22-year-old is hitting .271/.347/.471 with the Worcester Red Sox this season while hitting nine home runs and knocking in 43 RBI.

Boston is set to finish the second leg of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night, with first pitch from Fenway scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EST. Mayer is expected to make his major league debut.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

