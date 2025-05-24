Red Sox Call Up Top Infield Prospect Following Injury to Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox have dealt with a slew of injuries over the last month that have added some unnecessary drama to an already underwhelming start to their 2025 season. The latest is to third baseman Alex Bregman, who left Friday night's contest at Fenway Park with a right quad injury.
To combat said attrition, the team made a substantial move on Saturday afternoon. As first reported by MassLive's Katie Morrison O'Day, Boston is calling up their top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer from AAA Worcester. ESPN's Jeff Passan since confirmed the news.
Mayer was drafted by the Red Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft and has quickly made his way through the team's minor league ranks. The 22-year-old is hitting .271/.347/.471 with the Worcester Red Sox this season while hitting nine home runs and knocking in 43 RBI.
Boston is set to finish the second leg of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night, with first pitch from Fenway scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EST. Mayer is expected to make his major league debut.