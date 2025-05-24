Video Shows Emotional Moment Marcelo Mayer Learned Red Sox Were Calling Him Up
Boston Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer is getting called up to the big leagues, and now we have video of the moment he learned he was joining the MLB club.
Mayer was playing for the Triple A Worcester Red Sox when manager Chad Tracy called him into his office. He informed Mayer that he wouldn't be playing in the second game of the team's doubleheader against the Durham Bulls on Saturday. Then Tracy revealed the reason Mayer would miss the game is that he'd be starting at Fenway Park for the Red Sox.
Video is below.
That's a great moment.
The Red Sox will be starting Mayer at third base in his big league debut after Alex Bregman hit the injured list with a right quad strain. It could be a long injury, so the 22-year-old is likely to get a long look in the lineup.
Boston selected Mayer with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif. Through 43 games at Triple A, he was slashing .271/.347/.471 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs.