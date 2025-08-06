Red Sox Debut New 'Turbulence' T-Shirt Amid MLB-Best Seven-Game Win Streak
It's good to be the Boston Red Sox right now. They're currently riding an MLB-best seven-game win streak, just extended their top rookie in Roman Anthony, and they now have a rallying cry to get them through the latter portion of the 2025 season.
Boston's current streak began the day after a rocky flight into Minnesota last Tuesday—and has since sparked a dugout celebration where players mimic an airplane. They've now taken said celly to the next level, making t-shirts that say "Turbulence" across the front with two silhouettes on each side of Wally the Green Monster.
Here's a look at shortstop Trevor Story rocking the new T, via The Boston Globe's Tim Healey:
Whatever works, right?
Boston will look to continue their win streak tonight at Fenway Park, aiming to complete a series sweep of the Royals. Newly-acquired righty Dustin May will take the bump for the Sox, while Michael Wacha will start for Kansas City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EST.