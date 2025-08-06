SI

Red Sox Debut New 'Turbulence' T-Shirt Amid MLB-Best Seven-Game Win Streak

Boston is flying high as they remain the top wild card team in the American League.

Wilyer Abreu helped the Red Sox to their seventh straight win on Tuesday night.
It's good to be the Boston Red Sox right now. They're currently riding an MLB-best seven-game win streak, just extended their top rookie in Roman Anthony, and they now have a rallying cry to get them through the latter portion of the 2025 season.

Boston's current streak began the day after a rocky flight into Minnesota last Tuesday—and has since sparked a dugout celebration where players mimic an airplane. They've now taken said celly to the next level, making t-shirts that say "Turbulence" across the front with two silhouettes on each side of Wally the Green Monster.

Here's a look at shortstop Trevor Story rocking the new T, via The Boston Globe's Tim Healey:

Whatever works, right?

Boston will look to continue their win streak tonight at Fenway Park, aiming to complete a series sweep of the Royals. Newly-acquired righty Dustin May will take the bump for the Sox, while Michael Wacha will start for Kansas City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EST.

