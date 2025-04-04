SI

Red Sox Debut Wally the Green Monster Mask With Back-to-Back Home Runs

Boston's bats are red-hot to kick things off at Fenway Park.

Mike Kadlick

Wilyer Abreu rocks the Red Sox's new Wally mask.
Wilyer Abreu rocks the Red Sox's new Wally mask. / Screenshot via @NESN on X.
The Boston Red Sox welcomed the St. Louis Cardinals to Fenway Park on Friday afternoon for their home opener, and they did so with some hot bats.

Shortly after newly acquired third baseman Alex Bregman knocked in left fielder Jarren Duran with an RBI double, shortstop Trevor Story came to the plate and launched a three-run homer over the Green Monster. Right fielder Wilyer Abreu followed suit with a solo shot of his own, giving the Red Sox a commanding 5–0 first-inning lead.

The dingers, Story's second of the 2025 season and Abreu's third, sparked Boston to debut a new "Wally the Green Monster" head for hitters to wear after going yard. Here's a look at the team's new toy:

And here's a look at both home runs:

The Red Sox, 3-4 on the season but riding a two-game winning streak, have signed pitcher Garrett Crochet and young star Kristian Campbell to contract extensions in recent days. Things are looking up for Boston, as it's clearly having more fun this year than it did during 2024's 81-81 campaign.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

