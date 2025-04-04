Red Sox Debut Wally the Green Monster Mask With Back-to-Back Home Runs
The Boston Red Sox welcomed the St. Louis Cardinals to Fenway Park on Friday afternoon for their home opener, and they did so with some hot bats.
Shortly after newly acquired third baseman Alex Bregman knocked in left fielder Jarren Duran with an RBI double, shortstop Trevor Story came to the plate and launched a three-run homer over the Green Monster. Right fielder Wilyer Abreu followed suit with a solo shot of his own, giving the Red Sox a commanding 5–0 first-inning lead.
The dingers, Story's second of the 2025 season and Abreu's third, sparked Boston to debut a new "Wally the Green Monster" head for hitters to wear after going yard. Here's a look at the team's new toy:
And here's a look at both home runs:
The Red Sox, 3-4 on the season but riding a two-game winning streak, have signed pitcher Garrett Crochet and young star Kristian Campbell to contract extensions in recent days. Things are looking up for Boston, as it's clearly having more fun this year than it did during 2024's 81-81 campaign.