Red Sox GM Reveals Whether Rafael Devers Requested a Trade Before Move to Giants
The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday in a shocking move, and the baseball world is still putting together exactly what happened that led to the unexpected breakup.
While Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said that a formal trade request was never made, Devers's team brought up the idea that it might be time for their paths to split.
“There were times during the course of conversations with Raffy’s camp where they indicated that perhaps a fresh start would be best for both sides,” Breslow told reporters on Monday. “We were committed to trying to work through this, ultimately we weren’t able to achieve that alignment.”
The trade likely stemmed from Devers's frustration when the team asked him to move to designated hitter from third base this offseason after Boston signed Alex Bregman. After eventually agreeing to DH, he was once again miffed when he was asked to play first base due to a season-ending injury sustained by Triston Casas. It seemed to the Red Sox that Devers didn't want to "step up" for the team.
Regardless of how the trade came about, the move still shocked the MLB world, including Devers's teammates like Trevor Story. He specifically was surprised the Red Sox chose to send him away while the team is on a hot streak.
However the trade came about, the result is all that matters now. Devers is set to debut with the Giants this week.