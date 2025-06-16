Trevor Story Discusses Timing of Red Sox's Decision to Trade Rafael Devers
Players on the Boston Red Sox are still processing the team's blockbuster trade with the San Francisco Giants that saw them part ways with Rafael Devers on Sunday.
Trevor Story was the first active Red Sox player to speak about the trade with reporters, and one thing he addressed was the timing of the deal. With Boston having shown signs of life in recent weeks, winning eight of their last 10 games and sweeping the rival New York Yankees, it certainly seemed an unusual time to trade away a franchise cornerstone such as Devers.
Story told reporters he felt the trade came at a "weird" time amid the team's recent hot streak, via Christopher Smith of MassLive. The Red Sox had managed to crawl back above .500 for the first time since May 24, and that very same evening Devers was traded across the country.
The veteran shortstop added that he was "just as shocked as everyone else" about the trade going down, via Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.
In exchange for Devers, the Red Sox received starting pitchers Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison, as well as prospects James Tibbs and Jose Bello from the Giants. Harrison was promptly optioned to Triple A.
The playoffs are certainly not out of the picture for Boston, but with over a month until MLB's trade deadline, the front office pulled the trigger on a seismic trade that left not only the fan base stunned, but the clubhouse, too.