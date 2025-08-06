Ace Garrett Crochet Hints At Red Sox's Playoff Destiny In 2025
Something special is happening at Fenway Park.
The Boston Red Sox have won their last seven games overall, and they've won 16 of their last 18 at home. Ace Garrett Crochet took to the mound on Tuesday night, and he kept the train moving with a strong seven-inning, two-earned-run outing, his first start in nine days.
Crochet provided one of the moments of the Red Sox's season so far to conclude his start. After striking out Kansas City Royals catcher Luke Maile to finish the seventh inning, he hammed it up for the Fenway crowd, letting out a roar and pumping both fists as he walked toward the dugout.
It wasn't Crochet's best outing of the year by any stretch, so even though it was a close game, it was somewhat surprising to see him display so much emotion. But the fans have made all the difference for the Red Sox lately, as there's an electricity at Fenway that hasn't been present in years.
Not only was Crochet appreciative of the crowd after the game, but he dropped a strong hint that he expects his team to reward that crowd with their first playoff berth since 2021.
“It’s a fun atmosphere right now,” Crochet said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “I can only imagine what it’s going to be in a couple months.”
It's something every Red Sox player has been saying lately: Fenway can be a huge advantage for this team. But the team hadn't been competitive enough to generate real excitement in far too long. Boston fans can always sense a pretender.
There seems to be nothing pretend about this Red Sox surge. With Crochet at the forefront, this team has what it takes to charge into October, and they're going to have a major home-field advantage if and when they get there.