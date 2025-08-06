Inside The Red Sox

Ace Garrett Crochet Hints At Red Sox's Playoff Destiny In 2025

So close they can almost taste it...

Jackson Roberts

Aug 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Aug 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Something special is happening at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox have won their last seven games overall, and they've won 16 of their last 18 at home. Ace Garrett Crochet took to the mound on Tuesday night, and he kept the train moving with a strong seven-inning, two-earned-run outing, his first start in nine days.

Crochet provided one of the moments of the Red Sox's season so far to conclude his start. After striking out Kansas City Royals catcher Luke Maile to finish the seventh inning, he hammed it up for the Fenway crowd, letting out a roar and pumping both fists as he walked toward the dugout.

It wasn't Crochet's best outing of the year by any stretch, so even though it was a close game, it was somewhat surprising to see him display so much emotion. But the fans have made all the difference for the Red Sox lately, as there's an electricity at Fenway that hasn't been present in years.

Not only was Crochet appreciative of the crowd after the game, but he dropped a strong hint that he expects his team to reward that crowd with their first playoff berth since 2021.

“It’s a fun atmosphere right now,” Crochet said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “I can only imagine what it’s going to be in a couple months.”

It's something every Red Sox player has been saying lately: Fenway can be a huge advantage for this team. But the team hadn't been competitive enough to generate real excitement in far too long. Boston fans can always sense a pretender.

There seems to be nothing pretend about this Red Sox surge. With Crochet at the forefront, this team has what it takes to charge into October, and they're going to have a major home-field advantage if and when they get there.

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News