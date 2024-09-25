Ex-Yankees $58 Million Veteran Could Be Realistic Option For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will enter the offseason with a few clear needs.
Boston's starting rotation took a major step forward this season, but it still needs one more hurler despite Lucas Giolito expected to return. The Red Sox's offense is very lefty-heavy, so it wouldn't hurt to add a right-handed slugger. Also, Boston's bullpen mightily struggled down the stretch, and therefore, it should be in the market for at least two dependable relievers.
The Red Sox should be shopping for frontline starters, but there aren't many out there, and many teams are looking for pitching help. There will be plenty of starters out there, and one underrated veteran who could be a fit is Frankie Montas.
He has spent the 2024 season with the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers and has a 4.85 ERA in 29 starts. He was traded to the New York Yankees in 2022 but missed most of the 2023 season, aside from one game due to injury. It's not surprising that he has had a down year in 2024, as it has been his first full action since 2022.
Montas has shown some big potential so far in his big league career. He had a 3.37 ERA in 2021, 2.63 ERA in 2019, and 4.05 ERA in 2022. He currently is projected to receive a deal worth roughly $58 million across four seasons. Montas certainly would be less expensive than someone like Blake Snell and could give a list to the middle of the rotation.
