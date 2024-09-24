Red Sox Fan-Favorite's Career In Boston Likely Over
One former Boston Red Sox top prospect may have played in his last game in the organization.
Boston selected slugger Bobby Dalbec in the fourth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft. He was one of the top-ranked prospects in the Boston farm system, and once he made his big league debut in 2020, it seemed like he could be the first baseman of the future.
He had a solid stretch in 2020 and followed it up with a very steady rookie year in which he clubbed 25 home runs and drove in 78 runs in 2021. Since then, he has been able to consistently hit at the big leauge level. This has led to much less time in the majors, and now it seems like his time in the organization is running out.
Dalbec has spent most of the last two seasons with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. The Triple-A season now is over, and so too could his time in the Red Sox's organization. Boston recently designated Dalbec for assignment, but he went unclaimed on waivers and returned to the minor leagues with Boston.
While this is the case, it wouldn't be shocking to see Boston completely part ways with him this winter. Dalbec still is just 29 years old and has shown some promise at the big-league level. A consistent role with another team could do him some good. Maybe the Red Sox could find a trade partner, although his value is almost negligible at this point. Sadly, things didn't work out with Dalbec in Boston, but maybe a fresh start could do him some good.
