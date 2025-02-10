Insider 'Skeptical' Alex Bregman Gets Long-Term Deal; Will Red Sox Land All-Star?
Every day, the Boston Red Sox's odds to land free-agent superstar Alex Bregman seem to shift dramatically,
Bregman could be the perfect right-handed bat to add to the Red Sox lineup in 2025. But Boston seems to be wary of how his skillset will age into his mid-thirties, which is why they've only offered him a four-year contract to this point, per several reports.
The Houston Astros looked to be back at the forefront of the Bregman sweepstakes momentarily, but that smoke has quickly died down. It's a wide-open race at this point--but is there a chance that the Red Sox could eventually get him to agree to their contract terms?
On Monday, FanSided's Robert Murray said on the Baseball Insiders podcast that at this point in the offseason, he didn't foresee Bregman getting the six- or seven-year deal he's seeking, while naming the Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago Cubs as the most likely teams to land the two-time All-Star.
"He (Bregman) still seeks a long-term contract, but at this point in the offseason, I am pretty skeptical that he'll ultimately end up getting it," Murray said. "If you look at the Tigers, (Cubs and Red Sox), I don't think they're going to be in a hurry to give him that long-term offer."
"Signing a shorter-term deal that allows him to get to free agency again next offseason could ultimately be the best move for a guy like Bregman. I still don't know if we have a definitive favorite at this point."
Murray's update should start to give Red Sox fans confidence that Bregman will come to Boston. If it's down to short-term offers, the slugger's goal should be to play for a team with a chance to win where he can put up the best statistics.
Fenway Park is a much better place to hit for righties than both Wrigley Field and Comerica Park. And though the Tigers and Cubs finished last season with better records than the Red Sox, the young talent coming through the Boston pipeline could be a game-changer.
At this point, most baseball fans just want an end to the Bregman saga. But the fans of the winning team won't be complaining about how long it took, so for Red Sox Nation's sake, one can hope Boston carries the day.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Land Former Astros $100 Million All-Star On Short-Term Deal