Latest Angels Free Agency Prediction Would Throw Red Sox A 2025 MLB Draft Lifeline
The Boston Red Sox once looked like geniuses for tendering Nick Pivetta the qualifying offer, but confidence in the move may be fading as the season approaches.
Because Pivetta rejected the Red Sox's $21.05 million offer, Boston is entitled to an extra draft pick at the end of this year's second round if the signs a major league contract with another club before Jun. 2. Unfortunately, it's the draft pick penalty on the other end that seems to be keeping teams from signing him.
Pivetta is often touted as a breakout candidate despite his mediocre ERA, and there are plenty of teams who would love to explore his potential. But the righty seems to have overestimated how badly those teams wanted him, because with spring training about to begin, he still has no contract.
If any team is going to throw Pivetta (and the Red Sox) a lifeline, it may be a club that constantly seems to think it's one move away from becoming a contender, despite possessing the longest active playoff drought in all of Major League Baseball.
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that Pivetta would sign with the Los Angeles Angels by Opening Day, granting the Red Sox the draft compensation they seek for the departure of the 32-year-old Canada native.
"Finding a landing spot for Nick Pivetta is tricky after he rejected a qualifying offer at the start of the offseason, but the Angels could use another quality starter and have the money to spend," Reuter wrote.
"That would give Reid Detmers more time to work through things at Triple-A, while Caden Dana and Jack Kochanowicz might also benefit from some further developmental time."
The Angels finished in dead last in the American League West last season and haven't seen October baseball since 2014. But they've spent money nonetheless this offseason, which could mean they're feeling bold enough about their playoff chances to ditch their own second-round pick to sign Pivetta.
If they do that, there would be a lot of grateful executives in the offices at Fenway Park. It's not like Pivetta failing to land a deal would make the qualifying offer decision a mistake, but it would certainly be a bummer to lose that extra draft pick.
