Red Sox $21 Million Two-Time All-Star Gets Unfortunate Injury Update
Starting pitching injuries have become an unfortunate constant in Major League Baseball, and the Boston Red Sox have already dealt with more than their fair share in 2025.
During spring training, the Red Sox lost three rotation options--Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito--to the injured list. Bello and Giolito have recently returned, but the Red Sox lost Richard Fitts in mid-April. Now, another key righty is headed to the IL.
Free-agent acquisition Walker Buehler, who is on a one-year, $21.05 million contract in Boston, returned to Boston early from the Red Sox's road trip this week to have his right shoulder examined. The Red Sox were hoping they might be able to avoid an IL stint, but those hopes have been extinguished.
On Friday, the Red Sox are preparing to place Buehler on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. 25-year-old right-hander Hunter Dobbins will be recalled from Triple-A Worcester and take Buehler's scheduled start on Saturday.
Buehler was just beginning to find his groove, winning each of his last three starts and posting a 2.59 ERA in 24 1/3 innings over his last four. Even if he doesn't have the electric stuff anymore that he did as a two-time All-Star for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his twenties, he's got a deep arsenal and strong command.
Dobbins has also won each of his first two starts as a big leaguer, though it helped that the Red Sox scored 28 runs in the two games he pitched. He's allowed three earned runs in 11 innings (2.45 ERA) while striking out 11.
In more positive news, Cotillo also reported that Kristian Campbell, who was just named the American League's Rookie of the Month, was expected back in the starting lineup on Saturday after missing the last two games with rib discomfort.
The Red Sox, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, are hopeful that Buehler will only miss a couple of starts. But any absence is a loss, especially because it's impossible to know whether he'll pick up where he left off once he's healthy.
