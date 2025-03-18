Red Sox $90 Million Man Making Opening Day Decision Impossible
The Boston Red Sox have a big decision on their hands.
We are nine days away from Opening Day and it's unclear what the Red Sox are going to do with Masataka Yoshida. He's entering the third year of his five-year, $90 million deal. Yoshida was slow to begin camp as he has been recovering from shoulder surgery.
He returned to the lineup and has appeared in nine games -- including Tuesday's tilt against the New York Yankees -- and is slashing .321/.321/.464 with one home run, seven RBIs, and five runs scored. He blasted his first home run of Spring Training on Tuesday as he finished the day 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored.
Yoshida's been building up his arm and is expected to get time in the outfield this year. There has been chatter lately that the club could start the season with Yoshida on the Injured List as he continues to build up his arm.
His bat is making things difficult, though. He has been great in Spring Training since getting into the lineup. Boston is going to have to make a decision. Third base likely will greatly impact him. If the Red Sox start Alex Bregman at third base and someone else at second base, then Rafael Devers will be penciled in as the everyday designated hitter. Would Boston want to left-handed DHs?
If the Red Sox opt to move Bregman to second base -- which they are running out of time until Opening Day -- then they likely wouldn't have someone like Kristian Campbell on the Opening Day roster.
Whatever decision Boston makes, is going to be a tough one. Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared on Tuesday that Yoshida will "most likely" begin the season on the Injured List.
It's a good problem to have with too much talent rather than too little, but someone is going to be disappointed on Opening Day and it seems like it will be Yoshida.
