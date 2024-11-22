Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Among 4 Teams Showing 'Big Interest' In Trade For $131 Million All-Star

Competition is looking fierce for this lefty fireballer

Jackson Roberts

Sep 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox may not have made the splashy offseason move yet, but with each passing day, it feels more and more like that move is coming.

The biggest question at this point is what shape that move will take. The Red Sox are being connected to everyone at this point, whether it's the top free agent in Juan Soto, various star free-agent pitchers, or in this case, blockbuster trades.

Much like Soto is the top name in free agency, everyone is watching the Chicago White Sox to see if and when breakout star pitcher Garrett Crochet is trading. Following his first career All-Star appearance in 2024, Crochet could be a game-changer for any team looking for added firepower in their rotation.

The Red Sox are undeniably in need of starting pitching help, and they also have one of the top farm systems in baseball, making them a natural trade partner in the Crochet sweepstakes. According to one insider, Boston is already heavily involved.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post said Thursday that the Red Sox are showing "big interest" in the 25-year-old lefty, along with the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies.

"White Sox star starting pitcher Garrett Crochet is drawing big interest from the Orioles, Red Sox, Dodgers and Phillies, among others," Heyman said. "The Orioles and Red Sox are well stocked with the position-player talent Chicago seeks."

Crochet barely pitched after the All-Star break, due to it being his first season as a full-time starter, but he still put up big enough numbers in the first half to match the other top starters that threw full workloads. He had 209 strikeouts in just 146 innings pitched, along with a 3.58 ERA/2.69 FIP.

It is well-known that Crochet is seeking a contract extension from any team that trades for him, and the Red Sox are well-positioned to give him that extension. Spotrac estimates his market value at six years, $131 million, which would be a team-friendly salary if he continues to dominate the way he did in 2024.

Everything is lining up for the Red Sox in the pursuit of Crochet. They have the money, they have the prospects, and they have the need for a stud atop their rotation. They just have to make it happen.

Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

