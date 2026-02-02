Why Red Sox Didn't Sign All-Star Slugger Eugenio Suárez

Another power option is off the board with Spring Training just days away from kicking off.

Eugenio Suárez is the last big-time slugger who was on the board. He clubbed 49 homers in 2025 and landed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The Boston Red Sox were one of the teams linked to him throughout the offseason in rumors, but the club didn't try to sign him at the end of the day. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Boston never made an offer to Suárez in the end.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

So, why is that the case? The Athletic's Jim Bowden was asked that very question on Monday on "Foul Territory."

"The Red Sox don't like his defense at third base," Bowden said. "They don't want the defense at third. They can't have him DH because they have four outfielders of which one has to DH every single night. They've got the best outfield in baseball so the bottom line there was the defense at third. They didn't want Suárez to block Marcelo Mayer when he's healthy. They've got him at third base right now. And they're really concerned about the defense and they should be.

The Red Sox didn't make an offer

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"They have an elite, defensive outfield, but the infield defense was very questionable last year and there are still questions about that this year. So, that is the answer. I probably would've taken a shot just because I would've liked him in that lineup at Fenway Park. I might've tried to live with the below-average defense at third base and defense for him late in games. That's would've been my opinion. To answer your question, that's why Craig Breslow passed on him."

This shouldn't surprise many people after Breslow's comments at Ranger Suárez's introductory press conference for the club about run prevention.

"Defense is a significant contributor to run prevention," Breslow said. "We tend to get caught up in the pitching side of this but there are other key components in this as well, defense being the most obvious. So, it's really important that we improve our defense, particularly our infield defense. I would argue that we have the best defensive outfield in baseball, but we led the league in errors last year and our out conversion needs to be improved and I think there's some things we've already started to do internally to prioritize that. But also, the additions we may make will be very mindful of the defensive skills too."

Suárez was in the eighth percentile in outs above average in 2025 with -6. In comparison, Rafael Devers had -6 outs above average in 2024 before the team turned to Alex Bregman.

Arguably, it shouldn't have stopped the club from adding a big-time bat that they also desperately need. But the offseason isn't over. If they don't add another weapon for the middle of the order, then it will make the decision look more puzzling.

More MLB: Red Sox Good News After Jordan Hicks-White Sox Trade